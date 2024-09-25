Kfw IPEX-Bank Provides Financing For Edgecore Digital Infrastructure Data Center Campus In The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KfW IPEX-Bank supports digital infrastructure

- Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-BankFRANKFURT, GERMANY, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Within the scope of an accordion financing in an amount of approx. USD 650 million for EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, owned by Partners Group on behalf of its clients, KfW IPEX-Bank acts as Coordinating Lead Arranger and provides funding for a state-of-the-art data center campus in Mesa, Arizona.Wholesale data center developer, owner and operator EdgeCore will run the 206 MW campus that consists of three data centers: 26 MW (in service) plus two facilities currently under construction totaling 180 MW.The accordion financing is part of EdgeCore's USD 1.9 billion debt financing which is comprised of a limited-recourse senior secured term loan, a revolving senior secured letter of credit facility, and the present accordion feature that will fund future development.“We are glad to have won EdgeCore as a new customer” says Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank.“This transaction supports our client's continued growth and development and underlines our profound expertise in financing digital infrastructure projects worldwide.”EdgeCore sets high standards for its campus in Mesa. Temperature regulation utilizes an air-cooled design with an ultra-efficient closed-loop chilled water system, allowing the company to achieve a benchmark water usage effectiveness (WUE) rating of nearly zero and a power usage effectiveness (PUE) rating far below the industry average of around 1.50.With this financing, KfW IPEX-Bank underlines its commitment to financing digital infrastructure and thereby supporting the backbone of the digitalization of the economy and society.

