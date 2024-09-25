New Longines Hathab Season Set To Kick Off Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 8th edition of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour 2024-25 will get underway tomorrow at the Qatar Equestrian & Modern Pentathlon Federation's indoor arena - in partnership with Al Shaqab.

The mandatory veterinary check for the opening three-day leg will take place today.

The highly popular annual domestic equestrian series which includes showjumping and dressage will have 14 rounds and conclude on May 10, 2025.

The organising committee for the 8th edition of the Longines-Hathab has completed the arrangements for the launch of the first round.

According to the announced schedule, the competitions of the second round will be held on October 10, 11 and 12, and the rounds will continue until the 14th final round, which will be held on May 8, 9 and 10, 2025.

The first round will see Future Riders, Small Tour, Amateur Class, Medium Tour, Open Class and Big Tour action for various heights from 60cm to 145cm.

This year, the championship in showjumping teams' competition will see the participation of nine teams for the first time, including an all-women team called Al Salam besides Famaganis, Wathnan, Lekhwiya, and the Doha Bank teams.

The Longines-Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour is one of the most prominent local championships held in Qatar in the field of equestrianism and aims to support and develop the level of equestrianism in the country by providing a first-class competitive platform that allows participants the opportunity to develop their skills and abilities as well as enhance cooperation and partnerships between local entities concerned with equestrian sports.

1st Longines Hathab Tour Schedule

(Jumping & Future Riders)

Today: VET Check 9.30-10.30am; Area Familiarization 4-6pm.

Tomorrow: Future Riders Class 6-12 Optimum Time (60cm) 4pm; Future Riders Class 12-16 Optimum Time (80cm) 4.45pm

Small Tour: Accumalator With Joker (110cm) 7pm

Amateur: Table A, Two Phases (100cm) 4pm

Friday: Medium Tour (Individual & Teams): Table A, Special Two Phases (130cm) 7pm.

Saturday: Open Class: Table A, One round against the clock (120cm) 4pm; Big Tour: Table A, Special Two Phases (145cm) 7pm.