Dubai To Host World Fencing Masters Championships

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hamdan Sports Complex all set to stage international fencers from 55 countries from October 11 to 17

DUBAI: Organisers are expecting a full field of participants when Dubai plays host to the 2024 World Fencing Masters Championships at the Hamdan Sports Complex from October 11-17.

Organized by the UAE Fencing Federation (UAEF) in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the supervision of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), the competition is expected to attract more than 850 male and female fencers from 58 countries from around the world.

Athletes from across the globe will be involved in competitions for veteran individuals and teams in the three fencing disciplines of Sabre, Foil and Epee in the 50-59 years, 60-69 years and 70 and above categories.

Bound to give a huge boost to the sport of fencing in the UAE and the region, the announcement of the international competition was made at a press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council, on Tuesday. Present at the prestigious event was His Excellency Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the UAEF and the Arab and Asian Fencing Federations and Member of the Executive Office of FIE along with His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC.

Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi was pleased with the opportunity to stage such a prestigious event.“Hosting this important sporting event in Dubai is a source of great happiness. It is no surprise that the organization of our championship this year has been directly supported by the FIE as they have placed their confidence in Dubai as a host of such a major international event,” he noted.

“This success is all due to the vision of our wise leadership, wherein Dubai has become number one and a symbol of creativity especially in hosting major international sporting events that attract the attention of the world. We also thank the Dubai Sports Council for the support it has provided us in organizing this major international sporting event,” Sheikh Salem added.

“My gratitude also goes out to the UAE National Olympic Committee, the General Authority for Sports and the competition sponsors such as Mai Dubai and Prime Hospital.”

His Excellency Saeed Hareb was thrilled to have an involvement with an event of this stature.“We are pleased to host the 2024 World Fencing Masters Championship, which is being organised for the first time in this part of the world. We are pleased to continue cooperating with the UAE Fencing Federation in organizing and hosting this global event, as the federation is doing a great and wonderful job in spreading and developing this sport, and this has greatly resulted in the increase of its popularity and status in the UAE,” HE Saeed Hareb remarked.

“We are even happier that the World Fencing Masters Championship will be held at the Hamdan Sports Complex, which has played host to several international competitions in various sports so far, we have a world-class venue. Besides hosting training camps for world and Olympic champions in various sports, this complex includes the headquarters and training center of the FIE. So, hosting a fencing championship in Dubai means a great guarantee of success,” he added.

Registration for participation in the 24th edition of the World Fencing Masters Championship is still open to individuals and teams till October 4.