Katara Launches Art Exhibition 'Look Away, Look Again'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) launched the 'Look Away, Look Again' by photographer artist Faycal Bezzaoucha, in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies the ambassadors accredited to the state.

The exhibition, which will continue until October 7, presents 25 photographs, in which the artist was keen to take his visitors on a journey into his inner world and his view of the details that reflect his artistic vision.

On this occasion, General Manager of Katara Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said that the exhibition includes photographs that captivates the visitor to delve into their depths and link the artistic dimension with human interaction.

He described the exhibition as“an addition to the various art exhibitions presented by Katara that contribute to enriching the local artistic and cultural scene”, stressing the importance of arts of all kinds in achieving cultural exchange and civilizational communication between peoples.

Artist Faycal Bezzaoucha was born in Algeria in 1975, and gained his fame through his first exhibition in 2014, which was titled 'Picture Story', he is known for photographing portraits, and focusing on the details of the people he photographs.