Sidra Medicine Publishes Paediatric Oncology Report 2023

Doha, Qatar: To mark World Cancer Research Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has published its 'Paediatric Oncology Report 2023'.

This year's report presents information on the modalities employed at Sidra and the remarkable outcomes achieved for its young patients. It also takes a deeper dive by exploring the specifics of leukaemia and brain tumours, going beyond previous reporting of solid and non-solid cancers statistics.

The report offers an analysis of paediatric cancer types treated at the hospital, with a clear distinction between solid cancers (69 percent) and non-solid cancers (31 percent). Regarding patient demographics, the majority are of Arab descent (60 percent), followed by Asian patients (32 percent). The remaining less than 10 percent represent other ethnicities. Among the diagnoses, Leukemia emerges as the most frequent at 31 percent, closely followed by Central Nervous System malignancies at 23 percent.

Dr. Ayman Saleh, Division Chief of Haematology and Oncology at Sidra Medicine said:“This report is more than just data. It is a roadmap that helps us navigate the epidemiology of childhood cancer in Qatar. By understanding the types of cancers affecting our children, the effectiveness of our treatments, and the ongoing research advancements, we can work together to provide the best possible outcomes. Our impressive survival rate of almost 90 percent between 2019 and 2023 surpasses those of many developed nations, serving as a testament to the robustness of Qatar's healthcare system in treating different types of childhood cancers.”

Since launching its paediatric precision oncology initiative in 2018, treatment abroad has gone down from 20 percent in 2019 to only 11 percent in 2023.

Dr. Wouter Hendrickx, Principal Investigator of the Tumour Biology and Immunology Lab at Sidra Medicine said,“Sidra Medicine established a Precision Oncology Initiative that allows us to delve deeper into the unique characteristics of each child's tumour. Through techniques like Whole Genome Sequencing, we can identify the genetic alterations driving the cancer. This knowledge empowers us to develop highly personalised treatment plans, maximising the potential for positive outcomes. Through this initiative, we aim to provide a space where families can join hands with healthcare professionals and researchers to overcome paediatric cancer.”

The Paediatric Oncology Initiative leverages research to personalise cancer care. It includes researchers, oncology and haematology physicians, anatomical pathologists and neurosurgeons.