MECC Implements Mercury Initial Assessment Project

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has announced the implementation of the Mercury Initial Assessment (MIA) project to protect the environment and human from the adverse impacts of mercury and its compounds.

The MIA aims at enabling to determine the national requirements and needs for the implementation of the Minamata and establish a sound foundation to undertake future work towards implementing convention provisions. Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the MECC Abdulhadi Nasser Al Marri said that the implementation of the initial assessment project for mercury has contributed to the international measures taken to manage mercury effectively and with the highest efficiency in line with the sound management of chemicals and hazardous waste.

Al Marri was speaking at a workshop for the initial assessment project of the Minamata Convention on Mercury of Qatar, which aims to protect humans and the environment from emissions of mercury.

The workshop, organised by MECC, aimed to enhance national capacities to implement the provisions of the agreement, form specialised working groups to support the development of the project, and enhance the exchange of information and expertise among member states. MECC Undersecretary Abdul Aziz bin Ahmed Al Mahmoud with a number of senior officials attended the event.

Al Marri said the project aims to enhance the national capacities to implement the provisions of the agreement and to assess the institutional and technical needs in addition to exchanging experiences and best practices in this context.

He said that the project also includes evaluating the current situation from various aspects, including the relevant legislative and administrative aspects, and proposing standards and specifications following the project results and in line with the international trend and the national context of Qatar.

Al Marri said that the workshop comes within the framework of national efforts to raise awareness about the impacts of mercury on human health and the environment in line with the objectives of the Minamata Convention.

He said that the workshop is a starting point for implementing an assessment project for the Convention, which the Chemicals and Hazardous Waste Management Department is implementing in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme, the Minamata Convention Secretariat and the Global Environment Facility. The workshop also included extensive discussions on ways to enhance cooperation between government agencies and international organisations concerned with the management of mercury and its compounds, through conducting an initial assessment and comprehensive inventory of mercury.