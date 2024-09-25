SK-II LXP PRESENTS: THE ACT OF CRAFTSMANSHIP

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerse in the "ACT OF CRAFTSMANSHIP" , SK-II's first-of-its-kind bold stunt and

immersive experience for the national

launch of its most crafted, most luxurious skincare range-the SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series.

Inspired by the time-honored art of ceramic restoration – Kintsugi, "ACT OF CRAFTSMANSHIP" reflects the ultimate craftsmanship of SK-II's latest LXP series that redefines what it means for skin that is strongly interconnected, set in a forward radiant, firm and plump trajectory for beauty beyond plateau.

In partnership with Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi, SK-II launched its first-ever immersive Kintsugi-inspired projection mapping show and exclusive pop-up experience for its new LXP Craftsmanship Series.

SK-II global brand ambassador Haruka Ayase unveiled the theatrical projection mapping showcase.

Guests can become craftsmen of their own beauty at SK-II LXP's exclusive pop-up experience in Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi, running from now until October 1, 2024.

In partnership with Japan's oldest department store, Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi, and in celebration of its 120th year anniversary, SK-II's ACT OF CRAFTSMANSHIP beautifully celebrates the brand's philosophy of "Time is an Ally." This initiative showcases how the facade of an important cultural property – Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi – has lived over time, becoming even more beautiful than before with Kintsugi-inspired projection mapping.

Unveiled by Haruka Ayase, SK-II's global brand ambassador, who arrived on a specially designed bus featuring Kintsugi elements, this theatrical projection mapping showcase honors the heritage of the Nihonbashi district, further elevating the beauty of the area. A unique city walk experience with the "Kintsugi-ed" Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi facade took place exclusively for three nights from September 19 to 21 2024, from 7pm to 9pm.

BE THE CRAFTSMAN OF YOUR OWN BEAUTY WITH NEW LXP AND SK-II SKIN EXPERTS

The journey of ultimate craftsmanship continues in SK-II LXP's exclusive pop-up experience in Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi. Guests can become craftsmen of their own beauty

by trying the SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series and experiencing skin transformation through luxurious LXP facials

or hand massages provided by dedicated SK-II skin experts. The pop-up experience is available now until October 1 2024.

"The SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series is not just skincare. It is a celebration of resilience and beauty, meticulously crafted to redefine what it means for skin to be more beautiful than before. The ACT OF CRAFTSMANSHIP experience was conceptualized to showcase the exquisite craftsmanship of the time-honoured art of ceramic restoration – Kintsugi – which heavily influenced the creation of the new LXP series, not just its luxurious packaging but its very science and formulation." shares Sue-Kyung Lee , President, P&G Global Skin & Personal Care . "Crafted with the highest concentration of our most precious ingredient PITERATM, the SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series is our most innovative skin care breakthrough yet. I look forward to bringing the transformative power of PITERATM, more potent than ever in the new LXP, to more women all over the world."



Having used PITERATM over the years, I've made it a priority to take good care of my skin. This dedicated approach has given me the confidence that even as time goes by, I can still cherish and nurture my skin. Naturally, having relied on PITERATM for my skincare regimen, I'm incredibly excited about the new LXP series. It feels like my trusted ally has become even more powerful and has emerged right before my eyes." says Haruka Ayase, SK-II Global Brand Ambassador .

The new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series is now available exclusively at all SK-II department stores in Japan.

About SK-II



For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient

PITERATM, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with

PITERATM has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Haruka

Ayase, Tangwei, and MINA of global girl group TWICE. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit .

About PITERATM

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERATM is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERATM harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERATM resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply[1] into your skin delivering all goodness[2].