Defense Intel Receives 14 Sych Drones Bought In Fundraiser

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (HUR) received 14 Sych uncrewed attack and reconnaissance systems.

This was stated by the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

As part of the Ukrainian telethon, Ukrainians donated UAH 25 million as part of the charity fundraiser for the purchase of Sych strike and reconnaissance systems for Ukraine's defense intelligence units.

Thanks to this, Diana Podolianchuk's Charitable Fund purchased and handed over to the scouts 14 Sych drones.

These unique drones can perform both a strike and reconnaissance function.

This reusable drone is capable of carrying an explosive payload of up to 4 kg (2 kg on each side). Equipped with additional e-warfare protection, it can operate at a range of up to 150 kilometers in reconnaissance mode and up to 100 kilometers in strike mode.

Air reconnaissance units have already destroyed more than $800 million worth of Russian military equipment using Sych UAVs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Bucha community in Kyiv region donated to the Ukrainian military 14 quadcopters, two Starlink systems, three power generators, and 100 FPV drones.