4Th Edition Of Katara Space Science Programme Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fourth edition of Katara Space Science Programme (KSSP) kicked off Tuesday at Al Thuraya Planetarium in Katara.

The event is organised by Katara – the Cultural Village in collaboration with MAPS International, with the attendance of a number of those interested in the field of science and space.

During the three-day programme period ending tomorrow, participants will have a valuable opportunity to engage in dialogue with experts, gain deep insights, and increase awareness and education about space sciences.

Space scientist from the University of Southern California and Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Dr Essam Heggy, spoke yesterday about his scientific and professional career in the field of space.

He pointed out the most important projects and research in which he participated, most notably his participation in photographing the internal composition of the ice layers on the planet Mars, which proved the presence of water on Mars for long periods similar to planet Earth.

Dr Heggy also highlighted his interest in the desert in the Gulf region, especially in Qatar, pointing to the study conducted by scientists and researchers, confirming the strong evidence of the existence of an oasis dating back more than 3,600 years, covering an area of 2-3sq km, in southern Qatar.

The director of the Indian Space Agency's Cryogenic Upper Stage Project, Dr Lalitha Ramachandran, provided a historical overview of India's interest in space, which began in 1962, when the first administrative building was built, which has now been transformed into a space museum visited by thousands every year.

The director of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, Dr K Ramachandran, delivered a public lecture on the history of space exploration, highlighting key contributors and significant missions.

He also discussed important space vehicles and telescopes, including the Hubble and James Webb telescopes, offering valuable insight into the field.

The fourth edition of the KSSP is accompanied by the“Cosmic Canvas – Space Art” exhibition, which will continue until October 18.

It includes original printed artworks from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), holographic art, and visual art by artist Mariam Hashemi Brian and other artists.

MENAFN24092024000067011011ID1108711846