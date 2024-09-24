Amir Meets Crown Prince Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today with HH of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York.

At the outset of the meeting, HH the Crown Prince of Kuwait conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to HH the Amir as well as his wishes of continued happiness and good to HH the Amir and more progress and prosperity for the Qatari people.

HH the Amir entrusted HH the Crown Prince of Kuwait to convey his greetings and wishes of happiness and health for HH the Amir of Kuwait and for the Kuwaiti people further progress and development.

During the meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, along with members of the delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

From the Kuwaiti side, it was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al Yahya and a number of senior officials.