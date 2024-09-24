(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Fire Protection System Market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.58 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Integration of smoke detectors with IOT and big data

high installation and maintenance cost of fire protection systems poses a challenge - Key market players include ABB Ltd., API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Encore Fire Protection, Fire Suppression Ltd., Fireline Corp., Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., Gentex Corp., Halma Plc, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax GmbH, Napco Security Technologies Inc., RTX Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Securitas AB, Securiton AG, and Siemens AG.







Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers

Fire Protection System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14582 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Encore Fire Protection, Fire Suppression Ltd., Fireline Corp., Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., Gentex Corp., Halma Plc, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax GmbH, Napco Security Technologies Inc., RTX Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Securitas AB, Securiton AG, and Siemens AG

Wireless fire detection and alarm systems are essential solutions for modern enclosed structures, such as offices, hotels, monuments, halls, and warehouses. These systems consist of a radio gateway, radio fire detectors, and radio manual call points. Communication between devices occurs via a dual-band system with two frequency ranges (433 MHz and 868 MHz) and multiple channels, ensuring stable communication. Redundant transmission paths are available, enhancing reliability. Integration with traditional fire protection systems is possible, enabling the upgrading of existing systems. For instance, Johnson Controls, a leading provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions, has integrated body-worn cameras, autonomous robots, and package screening technology to expand its comprehensive building security portfolio.



The Fire Protection System market is thriving with trends such as ventilation systems and stairwell-pressurization systems ensuring better fire safety in buildings. Fire sprinkler contractors focus on energy efficiency and adhering to fire codes. Fire safety procedures and systems, including fire suppression, sprinklers, detection, response, and alarm systems, are essential. Wet-pipe, dry-pipe, pre-action, deluge, and water mist technology are key sprinkler types. Managed services, energy and power, oil & gas, and wireless alarm systems are also popular. Policies and regulations, retrofit infrastructure, and labor programs guide the industry. Construction equipment , facility management, building automation, and advanced technologies enhance fire safety. Response teams, fire control communicators, and sprinkler supervisory systems ensure effective fire management. Fire detection devices and materials are continually improving, with RFID systems and flame detectors leading the way.



Market Challenges



Fire protection systems involve significant upfront investments due to the necessity of various components, including alarms, smoke detectors , and fire suppression systems. The installation costs are high because of the intricacy of networks and the requirement for advanced tools to respond effectively to fire situations. Vendors must continually upgrade their solutions and create new technologies, leading to increased procurement costs for businesses and government entities. Consequently, the high installation and maintenance expenses of fire protection systems may restrict market expansion during the forecast period. The Fire Protection System market faces several challenges in various sectors. In residential buildings, ensuring compliance with building codes for fire safety equipment like fire extinguishers and fire alarm equipment is crucial. Executive leadership and risk management prioritize safety concerns, especially with the Royal Assent and Fire Safety Order mandating responsible persons (RPs) to oversee fire safety. For installers, keeping up with regulatory updates is essential. In the Fire Analysis segment, real-time information from fire mapping and analysis systems, such as BakerRisk, helps identify potential risks. Economic advancements and construction activities necessitate retrofitting existing structures with sprinkler systems, water supply, water delivery, and distribution systems. Maintenance services for fire hose reels, hydrant systems, and suppression systems are vital to ensure optimal performance. Fire detection systems in hospitals and educational institutions require continuous monitoring to prevent supply chain disruptions. Wireless sensor networks and advanced fire suppression systems are key investments for improved fire safety norms. Carrier and other market leaders offer comprehensive fire protection solutions, including fire detection, suppression, and mapping systems.

Segment Overview

This fire protection system market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Fire detection

1.2 Fire suppression

1.3 Fire response 1.4 Fire analysis



2.1 Commercial

2.2 Industrial 2.3 Residential



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

Fire detection- The fire detection product segment dominates the global fire protection system market due to the widespread use of fire detection systems in various industries and public places. These systems consist of essential components like smoke detectors, alarms, water sprinklers , and fire suppression equipment. They work together to detect and alert people through speakers and alarms upon sensing smoke, carbon monoxide, or fire. Regulatory bodies, such as the National Fire Protection Association and the Building Code of Australia, mandate the installation of these systems in public places like malls, hospitals, stadiums, and other gatherings, driving market growth.

Research Analysis

The Fire Protection System Market encompasses a range of technologies and services designed to prevent, detect, and suppress fires in various structures. Key drivers for this market include policies and regulations, labor programs, and the retrofitting of infrastructure with fire safety systems. Construction equipment and facility management companies play a crucial role in installing and maintaining these systems. Hospitals and educational institutions are significant end-users due to the high risk of fire and the need to protect people and assets. Fire alarm systems, fire suppression systems, fire hos reels, fire hydrant systems, automatic sprinkler systems, smoke management, ventilation systems, and stairwell-pressurization systems are essential components of fire protection systems. Fire safety procedures and energy efficiency are also critical considerations in the market. Wireless sensor networks and supply chain disruptions can impact the availability and cost of fire protection equipment. Fire sprinkler contractors provide essential services in the installation and maintenance of these systems. Overall, the Fire Protection System Market is a dynamic and growing industry that plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of people and assets in various sectors.

Market Research Overview

The Fire Protection System Market encompasses a range of technologies, materials, and services designed to prevent, detect, and suppress fires in various structures. Key market drivers include policies and regulations, such as the Federal Custodians and Tenants Fire Safety Act, Labor Programs, and Building Codes, which mandate the installation and maintenance of fire protection systems in residential and commercial buildings. Advanced technologies, like fire detection devices, building automation , and response teams, play a crucial role in enhancing fire safety. Retrofitting infrastructure, construction equipment, and facility management also contribute to the market's growth. Economic advancements and construction activities create new opportunities for fire protection systems, particularly in sectors like hospitals, educational institutions, and high-rise residential buildings. Advanced technologies, such as fire analysis segment, real-time information systems, and wireless sensor networks, are transforming the market with their ability to provide early fire detection and efficient response. The market includes various types of fire protection systems, including sprinkler systems, suppression systems, and fire detection systems, as well as services like maintenance and installation. Executive leadership, risk management, and safety concerns are essential factors influencing market trends. Regulatory updates and fire safety norms continue to shape the market landscape, with key players focusing on energy efficiency, fire safety procedures, and fire codes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Fire Detection



Fire Suppression



Fire Response

Fire Analysis

Application



Commercial



Industrial

Residential

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

