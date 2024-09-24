SCI-FI 'THE UNCONQUERABLE DUST' CHRONICLES AN EPIC ADVENTURE OF HONOR, BETRAYAL, AND GALACTIC DANGER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"The Unconquerable Dust"

Author Noelle C. McCorriston unveils her debut work in Toronto and Frankfurt, opening a realm of interstellar suspense and a desperate race against time

TORONTO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An exhilarating journey through a galaxy fraught with peril and intrigue awaits within the pages of Noelle C. McCorriston's most recent piece,“The Unconquerable Dust .” This captivating read will grace The 35th Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Fair.On his way to the formal induction, Mister is apprehended by the Flames, a vicious faction out to seize his unique sonar power for their own sinister goals. As Mister fails to arrive at the rendezvous place, Queen Star and her allies believe something is seriously wrong. The Star Planet mobilizes its finest to retrieve Mister: Queen Star, her fearsome Captain of the Guard, a talented tracker, and a mighty warrior sets off on a risky journey to bring him home.But the Flames' objectives go far beyond their immediate aim. Their sinister schemes endanger not only Mister but also the safety of the Star Planet, putting the entire realm at risk. As the rescue attempt progresses, secrets emerge and alliances are strained in a high-stakes battle for survival.Author Noelle C. McCorriston has worked diverse jobs, including being a dry cleaner, forestry scaler, school bus driver, and postmaster. She began her writing career in Clearwater, British Columbia, with the Art's Alive organization. Her debut novel, The Unconquerable Dust, was motivated by her affection for animals and her conviction in good triumphing over evil. She now resides in Kamloops, British Columbia.Noelle C. McCorriston's“The Unconquerable Dust” expertly integrates mystery, adventure, and science fiction to create a gripping narrative that examines themes of heroism, loyalty, and the war between good and evil. Her rich imagery and convoluted plot keep readers on the tip of their seats, eager to learn the destiny of Mister and the Star Planet.Traverse into the gripping universe of this compelling masterpiece. Witness its showcase at The Maple Staple 's exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press , during The Word on the Street's 2024 festival. Find Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.Additionally, the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 happening from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt will also spotlight its featured content. Check out The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. Browse through Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide to secure all book formats.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

