Former Google Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright Joins Gibson Dunn As AI, Tech And Innovation Partner In Palo Alto

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibson Dunn is pleased to announce that Keith Enright, former Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer for LLC, has joined the firm's Palo Alto office as a partner. Keith will serve as Co-Chair of the firm's Artificial Intelligence Practice Group and Co-Chair of the Tech and Innovation Group, where he will focus on AI, data privacy, and risks and strategies for an array of clients.

"Keith is a recognized global leader on privacy, AI and data innovation, with experience navigating countless front-page legal and regulatory issues and investigations," said Ashlie Beringer, Co-Chair of Gibson Dunn's Tech and Innovation Industry Group. "Keith's technical depth and strategic insights will strongly benefit Gibson Dunn's burgeoning and market-redefining technology, artificial intelligence, privacy, and cybersecurity platform."

Keith's arrival further strengthens Gibson Dunn's global bench of leading lawyers with former senior executive experience at the world's largest and most disruptive technology companies. Last year, former Apple Inc. Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath

joined Gibson Dunn's D.C. office, former Apple Inc. senior attorney Vivek Mohan

joined the Palo Alto office in 2022, and former Facebook (now Meta) Deputy General Counsel Ashlie Beringer rejoined the firm in Palo Alto in 2021.

"With the swell of technology regulation globally, coupled with the technological shifts that GenAI is driving across industries, we are in a transformational era, and I look forward to expanding this growing practice at Gibson Dunn," said Keith. "Gibson Dunn has built a destination practice for companies embracing the digital migration and grappling with data strategies and risks associated with these new disruptive technologies. I am excited to begin the next chapter of my career alongside the firm's talented team to help clients address these complex challenges."

Gibson Dunn recently added several heavyweights to its tech practices in the UK and Europe, including Robert Spano , former president of the European Court of Human Rights who joined in 2022 and is based in Paris; Joel Harrison , who joined the London office in 2022; and Lore Leitner , who also joined in London this year. The firm also added Connell O'Neill

in Hong Kong in 2020. They work closely with Ahmed Baladi, Co-Chair of Gibson Dunn's Privacy, Cybersecurity and Data Innovation practice in Paris, to lead the firm's strong bench of privacy, AI and technology lawyers in U.S., Europe and Asia. The team works closely together to develop integrated global strategies for implementing a wave of EU regulation and defending regulatory disputes with cross-border reach. Keith's deep experience navigating global regulation and his relationships with global regulators will add to this rapidly growing area for the firm.



About Keith Enright

Keith's practice will focus on advising clients in all sectors to navigate the complex regulatory, public policy, compliance, and customer challenges that arise when deploying AI and data-driven product offerings, often against a backdrop of government scrutiny, evolving regulation, and fierce competition. He has over 20 years of senior executive experience, focusing on legal leadership, international strategy, AI governance, data privacy/protection, cybersecurity, information management, regulatory engagement and response, compliance, and risk management.

As Google's Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer, Keith led the company's worldwide privacy and consumer protection legal functions, with teams across the United States, Europe, and Asia. He is also an experienced public company, private enterprise, and nonprofit board director, with a particular passion for entrepreneurship and the maximization of the benefits of technology for society and people everywhere. He has previously served on the Board of Directors for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and currently serves as a founding member of the IAPP AI Governance Center Advisory Board.

About Gibson Dunn

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

is a leading international law firm. Consistently ranking among the world's top law firms in industry surveys and major publications, Gibson Dunn is distinctively positioned in today's global marketplace with more than 1,900 lawyers, and 21 offices, in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Brussels, Century City, Dallas, Denver, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, Orange County, Palo Alto, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, D.C. For more information on Gibson Dunn, please visit the firm's website .

