Iran And Taliban Plan To Establish Consulate In Farah And Birjand

Mohammad Reza Hashemi, Governor of South Khorasan in Iran, has revealed efforts to establish a consulate in Farah, Afghanistan, and a Taliban consulate in Birjand. The initiative is aimed at enhancing trade and economic relations between the two sides. Iranian media reported on Tuesday, April 1, citing Hashemi's statement, that the establishment of these consulates would facilitate stronger bilateral ties.

Hashemi emphasized that the move is part of a broader strategy by the Iranian government to strengthen border relations and economic cooperation with neighboring countries. This initiative follows a directive from Iran's president to enhance economic ties with its neighbors, particularly Afghanistan. The region's border areas are seen as vital for fostering trade and commerce, especially given the longstanding economic links between Iran and Afghanistan.

According to Hashemi, South Khorasan province holds significant potential for boosting trade with Afghanistan, particularly due to its position as the Iranian province with the longest shared border with Afghanistan. The province also boasts four key border markets, which play an essential role in facilitating trade between the two countries. Iran's exports to Afghanistan account for approximately 95% of the province's total exports, marking the region as an important economic hub for both nations.

Hashemi outlined future plans to further enhance economic relations with Afghanistan, mentioning the reactivation of border markets in Yazdan, Mil 73, and Dukohaneh by 2025. These efforts are expected to boost cross-border trade and strengthen economic cooperation.

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, Iran has maintained a pragmatic approach to engaging with the group, focusing on economic and political cooperation. Despite international concerns over the Taliban's governance, especially regarding human rights and regional security, Iran has continued to interact with the group, seeking to ensure stability in its border regions and maintain strong trade relations.

Recently, the U.S. State Department spokesperson labeled the Taliban as a“terrorist group supported by Iran.” This statement reflects ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, particularly over their respective roles in Afghanistan. While Iran continues to engage with the Taliban diplomatically, the U.S. remains critical of any such support, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in the region.

