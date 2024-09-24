Renowned Global Ministry Reveals New CEO & President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nonprofit Global Outreach takes on new leadership and major plans for the future

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Radtke of Richmond, Virginia, will become the new CEO & President of Global Media Outreach (GMO) after a months-long nationwide search. Radtke has served as Chief Growth Officer for the since 2021.

"This opportunity to lead GMO into the future is a privilege, and I am both excited and grateful to continue building on the incredible foundation laid by those who came before me, especially our founder, Walt Wilson, and our retiring CEO, Jeff Gowler," said Radtke.

Continue Reading

Nonprofit Global Media Outreach announces new CEO & President plus major plans for the future.

Jamie Radtke of Richmond, Virginia, will become the new CEO & President of Global Media Outreach.

Post this





Using social media and digital advertising, GMO shares the Gospel in 13 languages and connects people with volunteer Online Missionaries (OMs) in their native language. These OMs have met strict requirements and undergone comprehensive response training. They endeavor to provide people with free spiritual resources and help them find local Christian community.

Because of their unique approach to digital evangelism, GMO has hit major milestones:



2.77+ billion Gospel presentations

311+ million indicated decisions to accept Christ 24+ million new people connected with discipleship resources

The appointment of Radtke as CEO & President comes as the ministry celebrates its 20th anniversary. As technology continues to evolve, the ministry is looking toward innovation and improvements in the coming years.

"Jamie is strategic and extremely forward-looking," said Scott Seaman, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "She brings a contagious zeal and enthusiasm as we head into an exciting new season for GMO."

Radtke's plans are focused largely on expanding Gospel advertising, growing the team of Online Missionaries, and increasing the ministry's capacity for customized discipleship.

"The most incredible thing about GMO is that we can reach people whether they're in Syria, Brazil, Ukraine, or even Gaza. As technology gets more sophisticated, so will our ability to respond to people's specific needs on their specific faith journey with personalized resources," said Radtke.

"We have high expectations and look forward to what God will do under Jamie's new leadership," said Seaman.

About Global Media Outreach: Global Media Outreach

is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Founded in 2004, GMO's mission is to leverage technology to invite all people to know Jesus Christ as Savior and grow in a personal relationship with Him. GMO was listed in ROIMinistry's Top 10 Most Impactful Ministries in 2023.

SOURCE Global Media Outreach

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED