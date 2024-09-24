Death Toll From Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Exceeds 490

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Lebanese of has reported that the death toll from Israeli has risen to 492, including women and children.

The ministry announced on Tuesday, September 24, that over 1,600 others have been as a result of these attacks.

Reports indicate that 35 children and 58 women are among the of these assaults.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel escalated before the explosions in Beirut, with Hezbollah holding Israel responsible for the attacks.

On Monday, September 23, the Israeli targeted hundreds of Hezbollah positions in southern and eastern Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah reported launching dozens of rockets at a military base in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, during the UN General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for an urgent Security Council meeting on the situation in Lebanon.

He has urged the warring parties to prioritize the safety of civilians.

Additionally, Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, emphasized that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has almost become a“full-scale war.”

According to reports, in the past two days, Israel has attacked around 1,600 Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

The G7 foreign ministers have condemned the escalating tensions in the Middle East, adding that reciprocal actions could drag the region into a broader conflict, benefiting no one.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has led to devastating human loss and injuries, exacerbating tensions in the Middle East. The international community, through organizations like the UN and the G7, is calling for restraint, stressing the need to protect civilians and prevent the situation from spiraling into a wider war.

