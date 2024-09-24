Ukraine MP Dmytruk Awaiting Trial On His Extradition From UK - Media
9/24/2024 3:11:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk is awaiting trial on his extradition to Ukraine after he was detained in London.
That's according to The Independent , Ukrinform reports.
"A Ukrainian MP sheltering in London is set to appear in court to fight an extradition request from the Zelensky government," the story reads.
The extradition request is based on "hooliganism" charges from an incident he was involved in 2020 when he tried to force his way into a Political meeting.
PGO opens case over possible organization of illegal border crossing by Dmytruk
Dmytruk told The Independent that the UK government has provided him with security since he fled in August.
Ahead of the hearing, he said: "Right now there is a political persecution going on against me and my family, against myself for my political views and my support for the UOC [Ukrainian Orthodox Church]."
He also stated that he had "no personal issues with Volodymyr Zelensky."
Ukrinform reported earlier that law enforcement agencies had opened criminal proceedings based on reports of the possible illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border by MP Artem Dmytruk.
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Dmytruk had crossed the border illegally and placed him on the international wanted list.
Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court chose a measure of restraint for Dmytruk in the form of detention without the possibility of putting up bail.
