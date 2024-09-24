Two People Wounded In Kherson Region Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two local residents were in Kherson and in the village of Veletenske, Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

“Another resident of Kherson was injured due to an attack by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district. The 44-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the torso, a broken leg and a traumatic amputation of the lower leg,” the message reads.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Also, a local resident was injured in Veletenske , Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling.

“The woman, 35 years old, sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the head. She was in the house at the time of the strike,” the RMA said.

The doctors provided assistance to the victim on the spot, the woman refused to be hospitalized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 34-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson because Russians dropped explosives from a drone.