Sony Electronics Changes The Game With The INZONE M10S And M9 II - With A New OLED Gaming Monitor Developed With Fnatic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sony introduces two gaming monitors to their INZONE range including a new highly anticipated OLED display for competitive

gameplay

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony today announced two new monitors to its INZONE gaming gear lineup with the INZONE M10S and INZONE M9 ll . The INZONE M10S is a 27-inch 1440p 480Hz OLED gaming monitor that was developed with leading esports team Fnatic. Designed to be ready, this monitor has competitive features such as a 24.5-inch mode and new FPS Pro picture modes.

Sony is also introducing the INZONE M9 II gaming monitor as an update to its current M9 4K HDR gaming monitor with new backlight scanning to improve motion clarity.

The INZONE M10S is a 27-inch 1440p 480Hz OLED gaming monitor that was developed with leading esports team Fnatic.

The INZONE M9 II gaming monitor as an update to its current M9 4K HDR gaming monitor with new backlight scanning to improve motion clarity

The INZONE M10S is a 27-inch 1440p 480Hz OLED gaming monitor designed to be tournament ready.

The M10S has an adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel options

The M9ll has an adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel options.

>1 The maximum refresh rate is up to frame rate specs of the game and PC GPU performance, while recent console games are up to 120Hz.2 PC software is available on Windows computers only. Windows 10 (64 bit) or later and internet connection are required for the PC software INZONE Hub. To experience 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, feature must be turned on while using the INZONE Hub PC software.3 PC must have NVIDIA graphics card that is G-SYNC enabled.4 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.5 Excluding bags and sheets)6 Complying with EU standard

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED