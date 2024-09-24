President Al-Sisi Reviews South Sinai Development Strategy, Including 'Great Transfiguration' Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting on Tuesday with Prime Mostafa Madbouly to review the comprehensive development strategy for the South Sinai Governorate.

The meeting focused on the progress of numerous projects and investments in various sectors, including development, urban planning, tourism, and culture, as well as the ambitious“Great Transfiguration” project in Saint Catherine.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Local Development Manal Awad, South Sinai Governor Khaled Mubarak, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Commander of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ahmed El-Azazy.

Egyptian Presidency spokesperson Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting reviewed various aspects of the development strategy, which aims to maximise the benefits of each governorate's unique characteristics and competitive advantages, in line with the government's plans.

The meeting addressed the progress of priority projects in South Sinai, particularly in Sharm El-Sheikh, where efforts are underway to enhance the efficiency of all vital sectors to strengthen its tourism position. Development projects in Taba, Nuweiba, Abu Rudeis, and El-Tor were also reviewed.

The“Great Transfiguration” project in Saint Catherine is a national scheme comprising 14 plans for the development of South Sinai. It focuses on the area of Mount Sinai behind St Catherine's Monastery, the place where God appeared to Moses and gave him the Ten Commandments according to the Old Testament of the Bible.

The project has long been demanded by investors and Sinai residents to achieve the optimum use of St Catherine's natural resources and the legacy of an area full of religious sites that has been in desperate need of infrastructure and utility networks.

President Sisi followed up on the execution of all project elements ahead of its opening, ensuring it aligns with its historical and cultural significance.

The“Great Transfiguration” is being implemented by the Central Agency for Urbanisation, an affiliate of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, with the joint cooperation of the Ministries of Tourism and Environment. It includes plans to reuse underground water and establish a road network linking the touristic destinations of South Sinai, such as Dahab and Sharm El-Sheikh.

The“Great Transfiguration” project includes upgrading the existing ecolodge and constructing a new one, establishing a Peace Park, building a hotel on the mountain, opening a new visitors' centre and administrative complex, and developing the touristic area and the heritage centre in the city.

It will also focus on upgrading the residential area of the local Bedouin and building a new residential compound, developing the Valley of the Monastery, and constructing a new road and utilities network with safety measures against floods.

There will also be a spiritual sanctuary in the mountains surrounding the Holy Valley, which will become a premium destination for holistic and therapeutic tourism, in addition to being a mecca for mountain climbers. The project will make available various touristic and entertainment services for visitors, such as golf cars to transport tourists from the parking area to the St Catherine Monastery, one of the world's most ancient Christian monasteries.

Fahmy added that President Al-Sisi directed the continuation and intensification of efforts to enhance the developmental and tourism performance of South Sinai, which boasts unique assets. He also stressed the need to explore and implement new mechanisms to stimulate investments in all cities of the governorate, particularly in supporting and empowering youth and their start-up projects.

The president also emphasised the need for the development process to include enhancing the efficiency and development of vital sectors that affect the lives of citizens, positively impacting the level of services provided to them in various fields.