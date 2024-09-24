Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) Soars On Update For Its SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) For PTSD

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas (), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech reports on trading and news for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases.

The stock makes the top percentage gainer list and is currently the top volume leader on the NASDAQ, trading at $0.3929, up 0.2029, gaining 106.0638% on volume of over 271 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $0.5536 as of this report.

Seelos today announced the signing of a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) to supply SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) Military and Veterans Adaptive Platform Clinical Trial ("M-PACT") to evaluate its potential for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

(Dosing of the SLS-002 cohort is expected to commence prior to the end of 2024 and it is the only ketamine-based therapy selected for inclusion in this study. The trial is funded by the DOD's Defense Health Agency and led by USAMMDA's Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office.

"Approximately 13 million people in the U.S. live with PTSD and there have been no new drugs approved in the last two decades for people suffering the effects of PTSD," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Seelos. "I believe that the inclusion of SLS-002 in this study is due to the robust amount of anecdotal evidence that ketamine has the potential to be an effective therapeutic for the symptoms of PTSD and other related conditions. Our data to date with SLS-002 suggest that its intranasal formulation could provide a rapid onset of benefit while mitigating the side effects seen through the other routes of administration of ketamine. We are proud to be included in this study and look forward to commencing the dosing of SLS-002."

The DOD M-PACT (NCT05422612) is a Phase II randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study that will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple pharmacotherapeutic interventions in active-duty service members and veterans with PTSD. The trial utilizes an adaptive platform design that randomizes participants among the multiple treatment cohorts selected for inclusion in the study and enables sharing of control participants to increase study efficiency. The trial design entails a 30-day screening period, a 12-week treatment period, and a 4-week safety follow-up. Data will be collected to measure changes in PTSD symptom severity, as measured by the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale-5-Revised (CAPS-5-R) and other clinically relevant endpoints. These include the incidence of new or worsening suicidal thoughts or behaviors, as measured by changes in the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) score. In addition, the trial is evaluating several biomarkers associated with PTSD and assessing treatment safety and tolerability.

Recent news

Research more Biotech and medical technology stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.