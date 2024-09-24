EU: Death Toll Of Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Alarming

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the death toll of Israeli in Lebanon is "alarming."

The latest figures suggest that over "500 causalities, with 50 children among the victims," he stressed.

On a post on X, Borrell urged the UN Security Council to "play its role", adding that "we urgently need to halt the path to war," underscoring that "both sides need to implement an immediate ceasefire". (end)

