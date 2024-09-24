Sri Lanka's New Three-Member Cabinet Appointed
Sept 24 (newsin) – Sri Lanka's new three-member Cabinet of Ministers was sworn-in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, a short while ago.
Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was sworn-in as the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science and Tech, health and Food Security, shortly after taking oath as the new Prime Minister.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has retained the following Ministerial portfolios:
Defence, Finance
Economic Development, Policy Formulation, Planning and Tourism
Energy
Agriculture, Land, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has been given the following Ministerial portfolios:
Justice, Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Local Government and Labour
Education, Science and Technology
Women, Child and Youth Affairs and Sports
Trade, Commercial, Food Security, Co-operative Development, Industries and Entrepreneur Development
Health
Vijitha Herath will hold the following Ministerial portfolios:
Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media
Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
Public Security
Foreign Affairs
Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation and Community, Infrastructure
Rural and Urban development, Housing and Construction
MP Lakshman Nipunaarachchi, Former MPs Sunil Handunnetti, Bimal Ratnayake, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Wasantha Samarasinghe, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and H.S. Sampath Thuyacontha were also present at the event.
