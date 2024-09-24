Sri Lanka's New Three-Member Cabinet Appointed

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Sept 24 (newsin) – Sri Lanka's new three-member Cabinet of Ministers was sworn-in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, a short while ago.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was sworn-in as the of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science and Tech, and Food Security, shortly after taking oath as the new Prime Minister.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has retained the following Ministerial portfolios:



Defence, Finance

Economic Development, Policy Formulation, Planning and Tourism

Energy Agriculture, Land, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has been given the following Ministerial portfolios:



Justice, Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Local Government and Labour

Education, Science and Technology

Women, Child and Youth Affairs and Sports

Trade, Commercial, Food Security, Co-operative Development, Industries and Entrepreneur Development Health

Vijitha Herath will hold the following Ministerial portfolios:



Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media

Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation

Public Security

Foreign Affairs

Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation and Community, Infrastructure Rural and Urban development, Housing and Construction

MP Lakshman Nipunaarachchi, Former MPs Sunil Handunnetti, Bimal Ratnayake, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Wasantha Samarasinghe, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and H.S. Sampath Thuyacontha were also present at the event.