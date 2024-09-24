عربي


Sri Lanka's New Three-Member Cabinet Appointed

9/24/2024 2:58:06 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Sept 24 (newsin) – Sri Lanka's new three-member Cabinet of Ministers was sworn-in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, a short while ago.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was sworn-in as the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science and Tech, health and Food Security, shortly after taking oath as the new Prime Minister.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has retained the following Ministerial portfolios:

  • Defence, Finance
  • Economic Development, Policy Formulation, Planning and Tourism
  • Energy
  • Agriculture, Land, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has been given the following Ministerial portfolios:

  • Justice, Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Local Government and Labour
  • Education, Science and Technology
  • Women, Child and Youth Affairs and Sports
  • Trade, Commercial, Food Security, Co-operative Development, Industries and Entrepreneur Development
  • Health

Vijitha Herath will hold the following Ministerial portfolios:

  • Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media
  • Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
  • Public Security
  • Foreign Affairs
  • Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation and Community, Infrastructure
  • Rural and Urban development, Housing and Construction

MP Lakshman Nipunaarachchi, Former MPs Sunil Handunnetti, Bimal Ratnayake, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Wasantha Samarasinghe, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and H.S. Sampath Thuyacontha were also present at the event.

NewsIn Asia

