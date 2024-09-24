HIAG presents selected sites at Capital market Day

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate

HIAG presents selected sites at Capital Day

24.09.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

information



Media information (PDF) Basel/Zurich, 24 September 2024 – HIAG held its Capital Market Day today as part of a property tour. Attendees were able to experience first-hand three sites in different development cycles from HIAG's diverse portfolio, giving them a detailed insight into both the projects and HIAG's strategy. The tour began with a visit to the construction site of the "ALTO" flagship project in Zurich-Altstetten – a striking residential tower block that stands out on account of its innovative architecture and sustainable construction methods. The 80-metre-high building will comprise 149 flats on 25 floors, and will be equipped with one of the first façades made of solar panels in the canton of Zurich. In this way, HIAG is setting new standards in the field of sustainable construction and energy efficiency. Afterwards, the participants were taken on a tour of the new "CHAMA" residential and working neighbourhood in Cham to gain exciting insights into the current development of the site. With the completion of the second phase of construction, a total of 279 owner-occupied and rental flats and 4,300 m2 of commercial space will be built on the site. While the first phase of construction was successfully completed in the first half of the year, work began on the second phase in August of this year. All work on the site is scheduled to be completed in 2026. The property tour finished with the Dietikon site, where the focus was on HIAG's asset management and property management. The tour included the presentation of the various properties on Riedstrasse, which exemplify the long-term and value-adding strategy for the HIAG portfolio. As announced when the half-year results were presented, HIAG expects a good result for the 2024 financial year and the continuation of its current dividend policy, assuming the stable development of the Swiss economy as a whole. Contact Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

... Stefan Hilber

Chief Financial Officer

... HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a real estate portfolio worth a total of CHF 1.95 billion. Measured against the total area covered by the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million square metres, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 743,000 square metres with currently 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.0 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions in German- and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG achieves stable rental income through property management and creates long-term potential for value enhancement through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Aeschenplatz 7 4052 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41 61 606 55 00 Internet: ISIN: CH0239518779 Valor: A113S6 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1994777



End of News EQS News Service