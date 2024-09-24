Techmediabreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Scheduled For Virtual Presentation During Next Week's Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the rodent fertility-control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, will be spotlighted at the upcoming Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference. Company officials are slated to participate in a webcast presentation during the event, which will be held Oct. 1, 2024; the company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. In addition, SenesTech representatives will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the virtual conference.

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through its expertise in fertility control. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve and Evolve Mouse, an EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptives for rodents, reflecting the company's mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households - with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit .

