Mars Launchpad Is Coming To OKX Web3 And BNB Chain

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

Mars Launchpad is a focused on decentralization with token sales aiming to redefine blockchain web3 experience. We provide a safe and transparent investment environment for web3 enthusiasts, experienced investors and innovative project teams.

At present, the Dapp of Mars Launchpad has been launched, and the information submission of OKX Web3 and Chain has been completed. I believe it will be officially announced soon.

As Sarah Nayman (the CEO of Mars Launchpad) said: this is in line with our expectations of promoting the product to success. We hope that the product launch can be known by more and more users. Of course, this is inseparable from cooperation with some platforms such as OKX and Binance. Then it can also indirectly reflect the reliability of our platform. We are not just launching a product casually, and then cashing out the token after it goes online, and then the product will disappear, we won't! These platforms already have a huge number of users, which brings us more exposure. I believe that many users will also be interested in our ecosystem and join us.

About future ecological

if you wanna join the burn-staking, just buy the MARSK token at first and then enter the burn-staking page in our Dapp, burn your MARSK token, it will be calculated based on the value you burned at that time, your token will into burn address directly, and your earnings will be released to you based on 2.8 times of your burning value, good profit right? But this income is not given in one go, it's released every day based on 1% of your burning value when you burn. There also have referral link for everyone, If the user enters the dapp by your referral link, then the binding relationship is successful, and you can get extra reward after both joint the burn-staking. So this is the burn-staking and the deflation of MARSK.

The Launchpool function is similar with the Binance launchpool, users can join it by staking the MARSK token to get the new project token reward.

About Presale:

The Marsk presale will end within one week, each presale share of each wallet address is 100-2000 USDT, that means minimum amount to join the presale is 100 USDT and maximum to buy is 2000 USDT. Also share the referral link with others to join the presale can get extra reward. It's a very favorable opportunity to get the lowest price of MARSK token by participating in our presale. If you are interested in the products, or think the MARSK token is worth holding, you can join their Telegram community to get more follow-up project information.

Media Contact:

Website:

X:

TG group:



Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. eTrendystock make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact [email protected]