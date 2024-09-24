Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Joins With The Clearity Foundation, Strengthening Support For The Ovarian Cancer Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OCRA to Expand Its Patient Support by Integrating Clearity's Pioneering Programs, Beginning January 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the world's largest ovarian cancer nonprofit, is proud to announce that The Clearity Foundation will combine with OCRA, effective January 1, 2025. This important development brings together two of the most respected organizations in the ovarian cancer field, combining OCRA's leading research, advocacy, and patient support programs with Clearity's focus on scientific education and support for women and families facing an ovarian cancer diagnosis.

With this integration, the collective strength of both organizations will enable OCRA to offer enhanced and expanded services to the ovarian cancer and gynecologic cancer community as a whole.

"OCRA has long admired the exceptional work Clearity has done to support the ovarian cancer community," said Audra Moran, President and CEO of OCRA. "We are proud to welcome Clearity into the OCRA family. By bringing the important work of Clearity's programs under the OCRA umbrella, we are creating a stronger, more comprehensive education and support system that will allow us to serve the ovarian and gynecologic cancer community even more effectively."

Since 2008, Clearity has been a trusted partner in the ovarian cancer community, providing professional, science-based education, one-on-one ovarian cancer counseling and customized clinical trial resources. Clearity's mission to improve survival and quality of life for women aligns seamlessly with OCRA's dedication to supporting patients, advancing cutting-edge research, and advocating for policies that promote prevention and better care. The combination of OCRA's prominence in the ovarian cancer community and expansive resources along with Clearity's focused expertise will result in a stronger platform to address the diverse needs of women with ovarian cancer and their caregivers.

"Over the last 16 years, Clearity's team has been dedicated to helping people impacted by ovarian cancer access the future of precision medicine and whole person support . Joining forces with OCRA will help achieve Clearity's aspiration of supporting the thousands of people who need emotional and

science-based support, personalized for their unique needs," said Hillary Theakston, Executive Director of Clearity Foundation. "Together we will ensure that more patients and families can navigate an ovarian cancer diagnosis on their own terms, empowered with the best science to guide their way."

Clearity founder, scientist and ovarian cancer survivor Laura Shawver, Ph.D., will join the OCRA Board of Directors. Specific details regarding the combined programs and integrated service offerings will be communicated in the coming months, with the shared goal of ensuring that the ovarian cancer community benefits from an even stronger and more comprehensive support system.

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA)

OCRA is the leading global organization dedicated to combating ovarian cancer while supporting patients and families. Since its founding in 1994, OCRA has invested $128 million in scientific breakthroughs, secured $3.8 billion in federal research funding, and supports 95,000 individuals annually through its programs.

SOURCE Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

