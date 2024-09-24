Global Reactive Dyes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The reactive dyes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.62 billion in 2023 to $2.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift towards cellulosic fibers, widespread use in apparel and home textiles, regulatory compliance and eco-friendly properties, globalization of textile manufacturing, research and development in dye chemistry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Reactive Dyes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The reactive dyes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion into technical textiles, increased focus on sustainable dyeing, biodegradability and eco-friendly formulations, demand in emerging markets, global economic.

Growth Driver Of The Reactive Dyes Market

Growing expansion in the textile sector is expected to propel the growth of the reactive dyes market going forward. The textile sector refers to the industries primarily concerned with the design or manufacture of clothing and the distribution and use of textiles. Reactive dyes are used in the textile industry to print color and design on cellulosic fibers such as cotton, linen, and other clothes. Thus, the growth in the textile sector will drive reactive dyes market growth.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Reactive Dyes Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Archroma Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd., Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd., Sumika Chemtex Co., Colourtex Industries Private Limited, Roop Dyes & Intermediates, Kevin Dyes And Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Jinguang Chemical Industry Limited, The Kyung-In Synthetic Company, Bezema Color Solutions, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Bodal Chemicals Ltd., Eksoy Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd., Hubei Chuyuan Group Co. Ltd., Anoky Co. Ltd., Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Dominion Colour Corporation, Neochem Industries, DCL Corporation, Trust Chem Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co. Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Jeco Group, Xinguang Group Co. Ltd., Sanyo Color Works Ltd., Sunlour Pigment Co. Ltd., Flint Group, Cappelle Pigment.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Reactive Dyes Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are developing new reactive dyes with reduced processing times to gain a competitive edge in the market. The process time in dyeing refers to the duration during which a material, such as fabric or yarn, is subjected to the dyeing process to achieve the desired color or pattern.

How Is The Global Reactive Dyes Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cold Brand Reactive Dyes, Hot Brand Reactive Dyes, Highly Exhaust Reactive Dyes, Mild Exhaust Reactive Dyes, Other Types

2) By Function: Monochlorotriazine, Vinyl Sulphone, Bi-Functional, Other Functions

3) By Application: Cotton, Paper, Nylon, Leather, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Reactive Dyes Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Reactive Dyes Market Definition

Reactive dyes refer to a dye that can chemically react with a substrate to create a covalent dye–substrate bond that creates a long-lasting connection in the fiber. It is mostly used to color cellulose fibers such as cotton and viscose, wool, and polyamide.

The main types of reactive dyes are cold-brand reactive dyes, hot-brand reactive dyes, highly exhaust reactive dyes, mild-exhaust reactive dyes, and others. Cold-brand reactive dyes are extremely reactive dyes that need just relatively low environmental conditions to fix with fabric. The various functions included are monochlorotriazine, vinyl sulfone, bi-functional, and others, which are used in several applications, including cotton, paper, nylon, leather, and others.

Reactive Dyes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global reactive dyes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Reactive Dyes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on reactive dyes market size, reactive dyes market drivers and trends, reactive dyes market major players and reactive dyes market growth across geographies.

