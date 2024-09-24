Results Of AGM

Date
9/24/2024 12:01:29 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
AGM RESULTS STATEMENT
24 SEPTEMBER 2024
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board” ) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 September 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a poll. The voting was as follows:
| resolution
| Votes For
(including discretion)
| %
| Votes Against
| %
| Votes Withheld
| %
| Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Independent Auditors' Report.
| 2,375,095
| 84%
| 439,696
| 16%
| 26,077
| 0.92%
| Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
| 2,052,519
| 73%
| 766,717
| 27%
| 21,632
| 0.76%
| Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
| 2,036,233
| 72%
| 773,311
| 28%
| 31,324
| 1.10%
| Resolution 4 – To approve the final dividends
| 2,161,208
| 82%
| 461,001
| 18%
| 218,659
| 7.70%
| Resolution 5 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
| 2,267,964
| 82%
| 491,901
| 18%
| 81,003
| 2.85%
| Resolution 6 – To re-elect Aubrey Brocklebank as a Director.
| 2,160,581
| 77%
| 644,832
| 23%
| 35,455
| 1.25%
| Resolution 7 - To re-elect Chris Allner as a Director.
| 2,116,760
| 75%
| 693,507
| 25%
| 30,601
| 1.08%
| Resolution 8 - To re-elect Steven Clarke as a Director.
|
2,162,782
|
77%
|
647,485
|
23%
|
30,601
|
1.08%
| Resolution 9 - To re-elect Andrew Mackintosh as a Director.
| 2,157,831
| 77%
| 652,436
| 23%
| 30,601
| 1.08%
| Resolution 10 – Authority to Allot Shares
| 2,116,404
| 76%
| 663,753
| 24%
| 60,711
| 2.14%
| Resolution 11 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
| 2,095,467
| 76%
| 668,351
| 24%
| 77,050
| 2.71%
| Resolution 12 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares
| 2,336,060
| 84%
| 457,065
| 16%
| 47,743
| 1.68%
The results of the voting show that resolutions 2,3 and 6 to 11 have all received more the 20% of votes against the passing of each resolution. The Board notes the level of dissent and, given the importance of the views of all the Company's shareholders to the Board, it will continue to engage with investors on the above matters to understand the reasons behind the results. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
