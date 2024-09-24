Pet Food Ingredient Global Market 2024 To Reach $43.99 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet Food Ingredient Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033





LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet food ingredient market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.44 billion in 2023 to $33.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to introduction of commercial pet foods, emergence of nutritional science, industrialization of pet food production, veterinary recommendations and guidelines, innovations in processing techniques, introduction of specialized diets.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pet Food Ingredient Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pet food ingredient market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $43.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising pet ownership, health-conscious consumer behavior, premiumization and humanization, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, sustainability and ethical sourcing.

Growth Driver Of The Pet Food Ingredient Market

The increasing pet adoption rates are expected to propel the growth of the pet food ingredient market. Pet adoption refers to taking over the care of an animal that was previously owned by someone else, such as a person, shelter, or rescue group. Pet animals are the main consumers of pet food ingredients. They require a wide variety of nutrients to maintain healthy body function, and it helps them maintain muscular tone, build and repair muscles, teeth, and bones, conduct regular daily activities easily, or fight off infection, and these factors will boost the pet food ingredient market.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Pet Food Ingredient Market Share?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Darling Ingredients Inc., Cargill Inc., DSM Nutritional Products AG, Omega Protein Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kemin Industries Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition Inc., Lallemand Inc., SunOpta Inc., AFB International Inc., American Dehydrated Foods Inc., APS Phoenix LLC, Biorigin Company, Nutreco NV, SARIA International GmbH, The Scoular Company, Fusion Tech Integrated Inc., Scansteel Foodtech, Jinan Bright Machinery Co. Ltd., N.A. Buffen Company Inc., General Mills Inc., Mars Inc., Nestlé SA, Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Petcare Holdings Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Company .

Which Key Trends Are Driving Pet Food Ingredient Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as functional fibers to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Functional fiber refers to a type of dietary fiber that provides specific health benefits beyond basic nutritional value.

How Is The Global Pet Food Ingredient Market Segmented?

1) By Ingredient: Meat And Meat Products, Cereals, Vegetable And Fruits, Fats, Additives

2) By Form: Dry, Wet

3) By Nature: Organic, Inorganic

4) By Source: Animal-Based, Plant Derivatives, Synthetic

5) By Pet: Dogs, Cats, Fish, Other Pets

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pet Food Ingredient Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pet Food Ingredient Market Definition

Pet food ingredients refer to components added to pet food products to increase their nutritional value and help pets satisfy their needs for proteins, carbs, fatty oils, vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional and energy sources.

The main types of ingredients used in pet food ingredient are meat and meat products, cereals, vegetables and fruits, fats, and additives. Meat and meat products refer to items made from animal tissues that are consumed as food and go through a procedure like cooking. They come from organic and inorganic natures, and are available in dry and wet forms, and include several sources such as animal-based, plant derivatives, and synthetics. These are commonly used in dogs, cats, fish, and other pets.

Pet Food Ingredient Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pet food ingredient market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pet Food Ingredient Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet food ingredient market size , pet food ingredient market drivers and trends, pet food ingredient market major players and pet food ingredient market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

