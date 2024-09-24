Maplewood Senior Living Announces Implementation Of Safelyyou In Southport, Connecticut Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following the resounding success of the in other communities, Maplewood Senior Living expands their partnership with company

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national senior living provider Maplewood Senior Living has announced an expansion of their partnership with AI-powered technology company SafelyYou into their Maplewood at Southport community. The launch of this revolutionary tech at Southport coincides with September's National Fall Prevention Month, aimed to bring awareness to one of the leading causes of death among individuals 65 years of age and older.

SafelyYou, a San Francisco-based health technology company dedicated to improving care for residents with dementia, offers cutting-edge consent-activated cameras equipped with artificial intelligence that can accurately detect senior living resident falls. These cameras securely monitor residents' activity in their apartments and promptly notify care staff in the event of a fall, ensuring immediate assistance for residents in need. Maplewood implemented this initiative with the aim of enhancing the quality of care and creating safer environments for residents, particularly those with memory impairments.

"We've seen incredible results since our first implementation of SafelyYou in three of our Ohio communities," said Brian Geyser, Maplewood's Vice President of Health & Wellness. "Resident well-being is an utmost priority at our Maplewood communities and expanding this already successful partnership ensures we're keeping it as such."

After its implementation in Maplewood's Ohio communities in Chardon, Cuyahoga Falls and Twinsburg, data from the first six months reflected that 100% of resident falls that occurred were captured by the cameras and Maplewood staff achieved a median response time to resident falls of just 90 seconds compared to the industry study average of 40 minutes (NIH Clinical Validation Study, 2018).

"The overwhelmingly positive data gathered from the Ohio communities is precisely why we decided to expand the partnership to our Southport community." said Tino Popescu,

Vice President of Clinical Services, Maplewood Senior Living. "Bringing this revolutionary technology to Southport ensures we're continuously providing our residents with the highest caliber of care."

Additionally, Maplewood Senior Living announced the rollout of SafelyYou technology at its Inspīr Embassy Row senior living residence which is under development and scheduled to open in December 2024 in Washington, DC, with plans to expand to other communities in the near future.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit .

About SafelyYou

SafelyYou, established in 2015 through CEO George Netscher's doctoral research and inspired by his family's personal experience with Alzheimer's disease, emerged from UC Berkeley's Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, renowned as one of the world's top five AI research groups. SafelyYou's passionate mission is to empower safer, person-centered dementia care through state-of-the-art AI video technology and 24/7 remote clinical experts. The company's innovative solutions are embraced by skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities throughout North America, ranging from national organizations to regional and local providers. SafelyYou is one of the five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019).

For more information about SafelyYou's full suite of products, including SafelyYou RespondTM, SafelyYou InsightTM, and SafelyYou AwareTM, visit .

