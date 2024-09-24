Global Personalized Nutrition Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The personalized nutrition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.38 billion in 2023 to $16.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in genomics, health awareness and wellness trends, consumer empowerment, rise in chronic diseases, food industry innovation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Personalized Nutrition Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The personalized nutrition market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare integration and wellness programs, behavioral insights integration, regulatory support and standards development, direct-to-consumer channels, consumer demand for customization.

Growth Driver Of The Personalized Nutrition Market

The growing prevalence of chronic disease are expected to boost the growth of the personalized nutrition market. Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that are long-lasting and typically cannot be cured completely but can be managed through lifestyle changes and medical treatment. These conditions often develop over time as a result of a combination of genetic, environmental, and behavioral factors. Personalized nutrition is important to cure chronic disease because it considers an individual's unique genetic makeup, health history, and current health status. This allows for the creation of a customized nutrition plan that targets specific health concerns and addresses any nutrient deficiencies or imbalances.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Personalized Nutrition Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway Corporation, DNAfit Life Sciences Limited, Wellness Coaches USA LLC, Atlas Biomed Group Limited, Persona Nutrition Inc., Nutrigenomix Inc., Habit Food Personalized LLC, Viome Life Sciences Inc., Zipongo Inc., MetaMixfix Inc., BiogeniQ Inc., Pfizer Inc., 23andMe Inc., NutraGene Inc., Nutrahacker LLC, GenoPalate Inc., Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics Institute., Nutri-Genetix LLC, GX Sciences LLC, Pathway Genomics Corporation, DnaNudge Limited, Toolbox Genomics LLC, NutriHealth Systems Private Limited, DNA Diet Plan .

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Personalized Nutrition Market Size?

Major companies operating in the personalized nutrition market are focusing on strategic partnerships to sustain their position in the market. The strategic partnership is to make personalized nutrition more accessible by enabling the creation of personalized nutrition gel formulas on demand and at scale.

How Is The Global Personalized Nutrition Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Personalized Supplements, Personalized Diet Plans, Personalized Beverages, Diseases Based

2) By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Other Forms

3) By Measurement Method: Active Measurements, Standard Measurements

4) By End User: Direct-To-Consumer, Wellness And Fitness Centers, Hospitals And Clinics, Institutions, Food Delivery Services

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Personalized Nutrition Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Personalized Nutrition Market Definition

Personalized nutrition is creating a customized nutrition plan for an individual based on their unique genetic makeup, health history, and current health status. A personalized nutrition approach considers factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level, as well as any specific health concerns or conditions that may need to be addressed through diet.

Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global personalized nutrition market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on personalized nutrition market size, personalized nutrition market drivers and trends and personalized nutrition market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

