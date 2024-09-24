Samsung launches ‘Better Together’ in partnership with Shahid, TOD, Yango Play, and OSN+ for the ultimate TV viewing experience

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, 24 September 2024 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the launch of its ‘Better Together’ campaign across the Gulf, in collaboration with leading VOD platforms Shahid, TOD, Yango Play, and OSN+. This strategic partnership demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to delivering the ultimate TV viewing experience, bringing consumers closer to their favourite entertainment, sports, and local content in ways never seen before.

At the heart of the ‘Better Together’ campaign is Samsung’s new era of AI-driven TVs, including the Neo QLED 8K, which push the boundaries of innovation with advanced features and unparalleled viewing quality. These televisions transform any living space into a personalised cinema, ensuring that every scene is as lifelike as the world around us. Utilising 8K AI Upscaling Pro, users can enjoy their favourite shows and films in breathtaking clarity. The collaboration with VOD partners adds the value of a superior content experience that perfectly complements this innovative technology.

To celebrate this launch, Samsung is excited to announce an exclusive promotional offer for Gulf customers, who can enjoy up to 12 months of free content from top platforms, along with complimentary gifts with the purchase of a new Samsung TV with AI Upscaling.

Nikola Aksentijevic, Director and Head of Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, stated: “Our ‘Better Together’ initiative showcases how Samsung is revolutionising home entertainment. By joining forces with top streaming platforms like Shahid, TOD, Yango Play, and OSN+, we’re bringing the full power of our AI-driven TVs to life. This fusion of advanced technology and premium content offers viewers an unrivalled TV viewing experience. With our new generation of AI-powered TVs, we’re redefining how people enjoy their favourite entertainment at home, from gripping series to blockbuster films and thrilling sports matches."

Shahid – Bringing Unlimited Access to the Best Arabic Content

Through its partnership with Shahid, the leading Arabic VOD service in the region, Samsung is bringing the top local series and films directly to viewers on the 2024 Neo QLED 8K TVs, powered by the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. This technology upscales 4K content to up to 90% of the resolution of native 8K content, ensuring that every detail is presented with remarkable realism. Scott Weeman, Director of Partnerships from Shahid, commented: “As an anchor launch partner for Samsung TV Plus in the Gulf, we are excited to deepen our partnership with Samsung, a vital collaborator in advancing Shahid’s streaming experience. Together, we are enhancing the customer journey, making it easier for users to engage with our content while benefiting from cutting-edge technology to deliver the highest content quality across Shahid’s extensive entertainment library and live sports.”



Samsung TVs of models 2022-2024 also feature Samsung TV Plus, an ad-supported TV and video service with over 20 built-in channels that provide a diverse array of live global and local programming, including popular series from MBC’s Shahid, all optimised for the best picture quality.



TOD – The Ultimate Sports Viewing Experience in 4K

For sports enthusiasts, TOD, a subscription-based VOD platform, offers the best sports viewing experience on large screens, making each match feel as though you’re right inside the stadium. Paired with Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV, viewers can enjoy even higher resolution than 4K thanks to Samsung’s AI technologies such as 8K AI Upscaling and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, enhancing every detail and bringing lifelike clarity and depth to the screen. This technology allows fans to experience sports action with incredible sharpness and precision, ensuring they never miss a moment of the game. Speaking about the streaming experience, Mohammed Saadoun Al Kuwari, beIN SPORTS Commentator, said: “Stream all the highly anticipated matches of the season on the big screens exclusively on TOD with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K. Enjoy the games in more detail with AI Upscaling and get the most out of TOD360 viewing features for an immersive sports experience. Together with TOD & Samsung, set yourself up for a revolutionary viewing experience, especially for the upcoming UEFA Champions League clashes!”



Yango Play – Unleashing Immersive Content with The All-in-One Entertainment Super App

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV, in collaboration with Yango Play, elevates films, series, and local Yango Originals using advanced AI features that deepen the sense of realism, offering viewers an unparalleled experience. Yango Play, a key player in the region’s entertainment scene, provides a rich library of Arabic and international films, series, and shows that supports local talent and enhances the cultural ecosystem in the region.



Beyond video streaming, the Yango Play Super App also provides personalised music streaming, interactive mini-games, and the bilingual (Arabic and English) AI assistant Yasmina in a single intuitive platform that offers users a comprehensive and seamless entertainment experience. Leveraging Samsung’s cutting-edge technology, Yango Play subscribers will be able to stream exclusive upcoming Yango Originals such as El Ghaleb Ghaleb in exceptional detail and clarity in every scene on the Neo QLED 8K TVs.



OSN+ – Elevating Home Entertainment with Premium Content in Stunning Clarity

Samsung's AI technology takes OSN+’s content to new heights. Every scene is brought to life with vibrant visuals on the 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV, ensuring that viewers experience the latest global entertainment in its most vivid form. Through its partnership with OSN+, the home of premium entertainment, Samsung viewers in the Middle East can enjoy the exclusive premiere of The Penguin, the highly anticipated HBO Original limited series, debuting on 20 September 2024. With the newly launched OSN+ Premium plan and Samsung’s AI technology, viewers can indulge in this eight-episode series, a spin-off from Matt Reeves’ critically acclaimed The Batman, in stunning 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos, and embark on a deeper exploration into the complex character of Oz Cobb, better known as ‘The Penguin’, alongside thousands of hours of unmissable content from Max, HBO, NBC Universal and more.



‘Better Together’ seeks to enhance home entertainment by merging Samsung’s cutting-edge TV technology with premium content from leading streaming platforms. The goal is to bring unparalleled quality and variety directly to viewers, transforming how they enjoy their favourite shows and films.





