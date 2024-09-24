Baku To Host World Urban Development Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The World Urban Development Forum (WUF13) is set to take place in Baku from May 18-22, 2026, as announced by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee.

This announcement came during a meeting with Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Azernews reports.

The meeting highlighted the significant progress in cooperation between UN-Habitat and Azerbaijan, leading to the establishment of a that supports the development of sustainable cities in the region.

This collaboration began with the organization of the 1st and 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forums in 2022 and 2023. Discussions also included initiatives and future goals related to sustainable urban planning.