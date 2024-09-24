Baku To Host World Urban Development Forum
The World Urban Development Forum (WUF13) is set to take place
in Baku from May 18-22, 2026, as announced by Anar Guliyev,
Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Urban Planning and Architecture
Committee.
This announcement came during a meeting with Anaclaudia
Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human
Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Azernews
reports.
The meeting highlighted the significant progress in cooperation
between UN-Habitat and Azerbaijan, leading to the establishment of
a platform that supports the development of sustainable cities in
the region.
This collaboration began with the organization of the 1st and
2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forums in 2022 and 2023.
Discussions also included initiatives and future goals related to
sustainable urban planning.
