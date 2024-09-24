Fund For Armenian Relief Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Artsakh Displacement: Over $1 Million Raised To Support 100,000 Refugees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK and YEREVAN, Armenia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the one-year anniversary of Azerbaijan's forced migration of Artsakh residents, Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) reflects on a year of impactful and comprehensive support for the displaced. The crisis, which saw tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians uprooted from Nagorno-Karabakh, has mobilized FAR to provide over $1 million in aid, demonstrating a significant commitment to helping the displaced not just survive but make long-term improvements in their lives as depicted in this video .

Immediate Humanitarian Aid and Long-Term Support

In the wake of the displacement, FAR quickly responded with emergency humanitarian aid, reaching approximately 15,000 individuals in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Ararat, Lori, and Tavushmarzes. This aid included essential supplies such as dry food packages, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) materials, bedding, electric heaters, warm winter jackets, and household appliances.

As these immediate needs were addressed, FAR began focusing on long-term assistance. Surveys and interviews with hundreds of refugee families led to targeted support for those in Sisian, Ijevan, Noyemberyan, and Berd, including household equipment to improve living conditions. Approximately 600 families received cooking stoves, refrigerators, ovens, and washing machines.

Healthcare and Professional Training

FAR has significantly bolstered healthcare support by integrating and training healthcare professionals from Artsakh and helping them achieve licenses to practice in Armenia. Notable achievements include;



625 participants took part in 40 community health courses specifically created by FAR to assist refugees.

Training for 26 physicians and 7 nurses.

Scholarships for 11 healthcare professionals for advanced clinical programs. Facilitating relocation of 20 trained professionals plans to renovate three healthcare facilities in areas of greatest need across Armenia.

Economic Development and Social Assistance

FAR's economic development initiatives in Sisian have helped families gain financial independence through animal husbandry and entrepreneurial training. Efforts included providing cows, construction tools, and training in cheesemaking and computer skills.

Additionally, the

"SheCan" Women Economic Empowerment Accelerator

supported over 300 displaced women with business development skills.

In social assistance, FAR's Children's Protection Center

has empowered displaced social workers and provided support for elderly refugees. FAR's Vanadzor Old Age Home has accommodated 9 displaced elderly individuals, while a soup kitchen in Byureghavan offers hot meals to those in need.

Education and Trauma Support

FAR's commitment to social assistance and education has been evident through its programs targeting the needs of displaced children and families. Key initiatives include:



Providing ongoing supervision and training for 20 displaced social workers.

Support 50 students in continuing their university studies and rehabilitating preschool institutions to accommodate displaced children. Conducting extracurricular education programs for 50 students, with a focus on STEM and agricultural skills.

FAR has conducted comprehensive needs assessments for 106 displaced families, resulting in tailored intervention plans. The organization has also facilitated group activities aimed at helping children and adults overcome stress and integrate into their new communities and provided essential support for traumatized families, including property, furniture, and appliance assistance.

Collaborative Efforts and Government Coordination

FAR, alongside five other diaspora organizations, engaged in dialogue with the government to coordinate efforts and ensure effective support for the displaced. A consulting study highlighted housing and economic self-reliance as key areas for intervention. The government has responded with a housing strategy offering up to $12,500 in purchase certificates to displaced families seeking Armenian citizenship.

FAR continues to work with government officials to refine and expand these initiatives.

Commitment to Ongoing Support

"FAR remains committed to supporting our displaced compatriots through these challenging times, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance to rebuild their lives and achieve self-reliance in Armenia," said Bree Carriglio, Executive Director of FAR. "We are immensely grateful for the continued support of the Dadourian Foundation and all our donors, whose generosity has made this critical work possible. We also are proud that FAR Armenia employs three Artsakh refugees."

About Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR)

Founded in response to the 1988 earthquake by the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern), the

Fund for Armenian Relief, Inc. (FAR) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the future of the Armenian people. With over 300 projects valued at over $375 million, FAR focuses on relief, social services, child protection, education, economic development, healthcare, and cultural preservation. Learn more at .

Press Contact : Elizabeth Yekhtikian for FAR: 617-686-9541, [email protected] , Earned Media Consultants

SOURCE Fund for Armenian Relief

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED