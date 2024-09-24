Egypt's Fears About Ethiopia's Mega-Dam Haven't Come To Pass: Moving On From Historical Concerns Would Benefit The Whole Region

Author: Mike Muller

(MENAFN- The Conversation) A new round of angry exchanges has broken out between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) .

On September 1, Cairo wrote to the UN security council to protest against Ethiopia's continued filling of Africa's second largest reservoir and bringing two more power generating turbines into operation. Egypt sees any new infrastructure development on the Nile as a potential threat, since the river is the source of over 98% of the country's water .

Egypt calls this a violation of international law and Ethiopia's obligations to“prevent significant harm”. Ethiopia's policies, it says,

Ethiopia has told Egypt to“abandon its aggressive approach” towards the dam. Ethiopia says that it must allow the Blue Nile's water to flow through the dam's turbines and on to Egypt to generate the hydropower for which it has been built, thus guaranteeing the overall flow to Egypt.

I have tracked the Nile disputes since the 1970s, first as a development journalist, then as a civil engineer and senior public servant. More recently, my research on water and regional integration for regional development agencies has provided further insights. My 2021 study considered the lessons to be learnt for today's water challenges from centuries of the use and management of Nile waters.

Ongoing tension between Egypt and Ethiopia over control of the Nile River has a long history . Therefore, in one sense, the row between Egypt and Ethiopia is nothing new.

The countries went to war as far back as 1874, even as they both were also battling European colonialism. Ethiopia won the war of 1874 and, 20 years later, beat back Italy's attempt to colonise it, at the battle of Adwa .

However, Egypt gained long term advantage from treaties negotiated by the British , which gave Cairo almost total control over the Nile. Egypt is still asserting the rights and privileges conferred by those colonial era treaties even though they are being challenged by other Nile countries. In my view, this is because Egyptians are still trapped by their past fears. As Norwegian professor Torje Tvedt has explained , these fears were deliberately entrenched by past colonial authorities.

With these perspectives, my view is that the current controversy over the Ethiopian dam still reflects historical conflicts rather than a careful analysis of present challenges.

Now 90% complete, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has begun to generate electricity. A series of good rainy seasons have allowed the reservoir to start filling rapidly without affecting Egypt's water availability.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam offers not just cheap green electricity for Ethiopia and the sub-region as well as reliable irrigation supplies and flood control for Sudan. Once filled, its storage could offer supply security and increase the amount of water available for Egypt as well.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

What, then, are the issues that have prompted Egypt's recent protests and what are the possible solutions to the problems raised?

The immediate technical challenge is to continue filling the dam without disrupting flows to Sudan and Egypt. The filling process might have to be interrupted if there is a regional drought. So recent developments, notably the greater focus on the rate at which the dam will be filled rather than the legality of its construction, suggest that there is a shift in positions which neither side is yet willing to acknowledge publicly.

This shift will be supported when other future-focused issues are raised. For instance, there must be negotiations about the supply of electricity to support Sudan's irrigation expansion, although this is on hold due to the war in Sudan. In the longer term, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia could cooperate to use the GERD's storage to help Egypt to manage its Aswan High Dam more efficiently. Aswan currently suffers very high evaporation losses, which could be reduced if its reservoir levels were better controlled. The GERD could help to do this.

Unfortunately, the history of colonial Britain repeatedly threatening to cut Egypt's Nile water supplies has been deeply imprinted in Egyptian public consciousness. It is understandable that Egyptians still fear a similar threat from Ethiopia. The responsibility now falls on Ethiopia to show good faith in its operation of the dam and to work with Egypt to change the combative discourse.

Potential for cooperation

Egypt's repeated complaints have alerted Ethiopia and international organisations of the need to act carefully. If there is another regional drought, Ethiopia will need to slow the rate at which it completes filling its dam. Informal liaison structures are monitoring the situation and such a response would help to build a more constructive engagement with Egypt.

Water is a patient teacher. Every season provides an opportunity for those who live with its natural cycles to understand it better. The hope is that, if the three countries experience the benefits of some seasons of the dam's operation, the natural cycle will reveal the potential for cooperation and mitigate the conflict.

When peace returns to Sudan, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will enable a vast expansion of irrigation to develop its role as a regional breadbasket. The dam will also help to manage Nile floods which regularly cause death and destruction, even to Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

Efforts to promote cooperation between the East African countries that share the White Nile have been relatively successful. However, such cooperation on the Blue Nile will need much greater trust between the parties. To achieve this trust, the countries and their people will have to overcome centuries of cultural and political preconceptions. This will require much patient work and interaction, which is not easy in the current climate.