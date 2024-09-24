Mercer Opens New Onshore Office in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) September 24, 2024 – Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), has expanded its presence in the Emirates with the opening of an onshore office in Abu Dhabi, located in the Aldar Headquarters, Al Raha. The addition of this onshore presence in the city of Abu Dhabi builds upon more than five years of operation in the UAE’s capital and will support an expanding colleague footprint as Mercer continues to grow and nurture local talent.

This milestone comes as part of Mercer’s commitment to growth, innovation and supporting the evolving needs of clients in Abu Dhabi. This increased investment will enhance Mercer’s already established capabilities and reach to both public and private sector organizations in support of local workplace transformation and economic diversification agendas.

Mercer’s presence in the region spans almost two decades, and with this news brings a legacy of successful engagements with institutions in a number of pivotal economic sectors. This proximity will continue to foster strong relationships, and further enhance its ability to provide exceptional services to valued clients and provide it with better access to local talent and expertise.

The office will be led by Saqr Ahmed Al Maazmi, General Manager of Mercer Consulting Abu Dhabi, and Head of Government and Public Sector Consulting in Mercer. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, with more than 23 combined years of experience in People related projects within the region, focusing on employees Health, Wealth and Career. Saqr re-joined Mercer Middle East in 2022 and prior to that held senior positions at the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Dubai’s Executive Council, Etisalat e& as well as Emirates National Oil Company and Dragon Oil.

Tarek Lotfy, President of Mercer, India, Middle East and Africa said, "Abu Dhabi is making incredible progress in developing an open, efficient and globally integrated business environment with a highly skilled, highly productive workforce. Mercer Abu Dhabi in particular is privileged to be part of that ambitious journey through our work with leading government and private enterprises. Our new onshore office, Mercer Consulting Abu Dhabi, will contribute to enhance our service offering to clients and enable them to advance the performance of their most vital asset - their People.

Al Maazmi added, “As the Emirate of Abu Dhabi continues to address the rapid changes and firmly aims to strengthen its position and competitiveness globally through building the economy of the future, undoubtfully the government sector will further seek new opportunities to broaden their footprint in transformational and emerging sectors to achieve the evolving leadership vision. Mercer Abu Dhabi is more than ready to support in navigating this dynamic and complex environment and harness the opportunities this phenomenal change brings, which will dramatically enhance the business environment and will continue to attract and nurture great talents”.





MENAFN24092024006633014413ID1108708843