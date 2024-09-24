Media Note on GITAM – Pfizer MoU

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 September 2024: In order to promote excellence in research, GITAM Deemed to be University and Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt Ltd., Visakhapatnam, entered into an MoU on 11 September 2024. Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt Ltd will provide an education grant through fellowships to support PhD Scholars. The MoU was exchanged between Pfizer and GITAM in the presence of Mr. Muralidhara Sharma, Vice President, Vizag, and his leadership team from Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt Ltd. Dr. Satyanarayana V Nandury, Director - Research, Development and Consultancy, Prof Jagattaran Das, Dean, School of Pharmacy and Dr. Lubza Nihar, Deputy Director, RDC, represented GITAM.







MENAFN24092024005232011781ID1108708131