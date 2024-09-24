'Amir's Participation In UNGA Enhances Qatar's International Position'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Former Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Qatar William Grant emphasized that the participation of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), today, consolidates Qatar's international position and confirms the importance that Qatar attaches to the United Nations and its strong participation in it.

In his remarks to QNA, he indicated that it is almost certain that the war on Gaza will dominate the discussions this year. He added that Qatar has a strong role to play in explaining what it is trying to do and how it is trying to bring peace, not only in Gaza but in the whole region.

Regarding Qatar's active role in the United Nations, he said that Qatar provides voluntary contributions to multiple important UN programs and has strong activity in various events and sessions, which is noticeable through its representative in the United Nations.

Concerning the relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, Former Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Qatar William Grant indicated that the relations between the two countries have always been very strong. He noted that the relations have become more important in 2023 due to the war in Gaza, where the two countries have been working for almost in an attempt to reach a ceasefire.

In this context, Grant praised Qatar's role in this field, voicing his hope that there would be a ceasefire in Gaza soon and that it would be possible to work on rebuilding Gaza and returning to a peaceful situation.

He pointed out that this conflict demonstrated the importance of Qatar's role for peace in the region and to put an end to this war that has been ongoing for almost a year. He noted that the US government, led by President of the United States of America H E Joe Biden, Secretary of State of the United States of America

H E Antony Blinken, and other senior officials, all communicated with H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other Qatari officials to thank them for the important work that Qatar is doing.