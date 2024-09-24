(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's tax collection suffered another setback in August, with the National Tax and Directorate (Dian) reporting a significant drop in revenue.



The agency collected 16.08 billion pesos ($3.852 billion) in taxes during the month. This marks a 30.8% decrease from the 23.2 billion pesos collected in August last year.



August's decline represents the steepest monthly drop in tax collection this year. The last time Colombia saw such a sharp fall was in April, when revenue plummeted by 40.8%.



This downward trend has raised concerns among economic expert and government officials alike. July had offered a glimmer of hope with a slight recovery.



Tax collection reached 26.4 billion pesos, showing a 4% growth compared to the same month last year. However, August's figures have dashed these optimistic expectations.







Breaking down the tax types, income tax withholding emerged as the top contributor. It accounted for 7.81 billion pesos, making up 48.6% of the total collection. Customs duties followed with 3.58 billion pesos, representing 22.3% of the total.



Income tax brought in 1.78 billion pesos, contributing 11.1% to the overall collection. Other taxes made up the remaining 18.1%, amounting to 2.9 billion pesos. These figures paint a picture of Colombia's diverse tax structure.



Dian has fallen short of its projected goal for another month. The agency had anticipated collecting around 26 billion pesos in August. This missed target adds to the growing concerns about Colombia's fiscal health.

Colombia's Tax Revenue Slump: A Worrying Trend

The year-to-date figures for 2024 show a worrying trend. Dian has collected 178.63 billion pesos so far.



This represents a 9.3% decrease compared to the same period last year. By this time in 2023, the collection had neared 200 billion pesos.



Income tax withholding and sales taxes have been the main contributors this year. They accounted for 35.7% and 20.9% of the total collection respectively. Income tax and other taxes made up the rest of the revenue.



These figures highlight the challenges facing Colombia's tax system. The government must now grapple with the implications of this continued decline in revenue.



Economic experts are closely watching how this trend might impact Colombia's fiscal policies and overall economic stability.

