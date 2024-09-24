REPT BATTERO's U.S. Subsidiary Officially Opens, A Further Step Of Globalization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, 2024 ( L.T.), REPT BATTERO opened its North American(NA)

subsidiary in Irvine, California. Following the opening of the European subsidiary in 2023, this initiative marks the rapid and steady progress of REPT BATTERO's globalization strategy. Meanwhile, the company has set up Southeast Asian subsidiary for the investigation and researches.

△Farrah N. Khan, Mayor of Irvine, Dr. Cao Hui, Chairman And CEO of REPT BATTERO, Yi Huiqiong, Vice President of Energy Storage Market and Jason Hong, General Manager of NA REPT BATTERO

△Speech by Dr. Cao Hui, Chairman And CEO of REPT BATTERO

△Jason Hong, General Manager of NA REPT BATTERO

△Farrah N. Khan, Mayor of Irvine, delivered a speech and presented the opening certificate to REPT BATTERO's NA subsidiary

△The US Office of REPT BATTERO

△REPT BATTERO's ESG Awards

Dr. Cao Hui, the Chairman And CEO of REPT BATTERO, said, "The U.S. has always been a strategic focus for us. To stay ahead, we're building an

innovative and localized team to serve our customers better and drive the adoption of advanced energy storage technologies. This new office marks the beginning of an exciting journey. We'll use our strengths in technology and manufacturing, collaborate with local partners, and contribute to a greener future."

Mr. Jason Hong, General Manager of NA REPT BATTERO, said, "After years of development, REPT BATTERO has become more and more closely connected with the North American

market, and the establishment of our NA subsidiary is an important milestone. Backed by Irvine's talent and technological advantages in the new energy industry, we will bring our North American clients a more complete service experience through our local professional team and nationwide after-sales service network. We will also join hands with our partners to help the development of green energy."

Farrah N. Khan, Mayor of Irvine, delivered a speech and presented the opening certificate to REPT BATTERO's NA

subsidiary.

At the speech, she said, "Sustainability is an ongoing concern for us, and REPT BATTERO is driving the development of the new energy industry with its technological expertise in batteries. We are looking forward to the development of REPT BATTERO's NA subsidiary to help environmental sustainability and green energy development with innovative technology."

The U.S. energy storage market has been developing rapidly in recent years. Driven by the expansion of renewable energy, advancement of lithium technology, policy support and growing market demand, the U.S. has become one of the most dynamic energy storage markets in the world. REPT BATTERO insists on providing safe and efficient energy storage solutions with innovative technologies, top products and perfect services. In the first half of this year, REPT BATTERO and Powin, a world-renowned energy storage manufacturer, signed a framework agreement for cooperation on 12GWh energy storage batteries. Last year, REPT BATTERO entered into a strategic partnership with Energy Vault, a U.S. energy storage technology developer, and signed a supply agreement for a 10GWh liquid-cooled energy storage battery system.

According to InfoLink Consulting's public data, REPT BATTERO ranked the third in the world in terms of global shipments of energy storage cells, and ranked the second in the world in terms of shipments of household storage cells, making outstanding achievements in the field of energy storage market. The settlement of REPT BATTERO's NA subsidiary in Irvine is an important milestone in expanding

its investment in North America. REPT BATTERO will capitalize on the advantages of Irvine's location, talents and business-friendly environment. By grasping the good development trends of the U.S. energy storage market, REPT BATTERO will work together with its partners to provide clients with better technology, better products and better services, so as to better realize win-win development.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Club, AUD, REPT BATTERO has always been committed to participating in sustainable development cooperation projects and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). During the opening ceremony, REPT BATTERO presented its latest ESG achievements and action programs. Relying on the perfect ESG governance framework and operation mechanism, REPT BATTERO has made outstanding contributions to the sustainable development of the enterprise, society and the environment by implementing the social responsibility policy of low-carbon production, people-oriented, and honest management from the perspective of the six ESG strategies: "Corporate Governance", "Product Responsibility", "Environmental Protection", "Sustainable Supply Chain", "Human-centered", "Returning to the Society".

REPT BATTERO received an A grade in the first ESG rating by Wind, a leading organization in investment consulting.

