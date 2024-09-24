NCRF Presents 13Th Annual New York Black College Expotm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students learn about college opportunities.

Event promotes access to college, careers and brings hundreds of thousands in scholarships for NY Metro students

- Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRFNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation(NCRF) is hosting the 13th Annual New York Black College ExpoTM in partnership with Long Island University (LIU), home of Jay Z's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, on Saturday, September 28 at a new location--LIU's Brooklyn Campus, 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn, NY Place, from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT.The New York College ExpoTM offers an ideal platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, adult students and college students looking to transfer to four-year institutions. With over 50 colleges in attendance, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other institutions of higher learning, attendees are able to explore multiple pathways. Additionally, select colleges in attendance will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and some may even extend on-the-spot acceptances!The expos are a hub of energy, information, and possibilities. To support a college-going culture in the communities they serve, NCRF warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators, and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to participate in the day's enriching experiences.The program also includes engaging seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College: Financial Aid, Scholarships, Booming Careers, 411 for the Student-Athlete, The Power of Your Voice: The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community, and more."We are thrilled to be back in New York for our 13th year. The opportunity to share NCRF's mission across the country by helping students realize their dream of a college education speaks to the power of education and is at the very heart of what we do," says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.The New York Black College ExpoTM is sponsored by NCRF TV, the US Army, Toyota, and Foundation Clothing Co.For free tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities, visit or call 877-427-4100.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! . Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundation, Instagram: @ncrfoundationSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: .About National College Resources FoundationNow approaching its 26th year, National College Resources FoundationTM (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization located in California with a broad national reach, whose mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF is driven by a vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.

