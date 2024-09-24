Neakasa Teams Up With Chongker For Three Exciting Giveaways Over The Next 30 Days

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, AR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neakasa, a global brand in pet care and home cleaning products, is excited to announce its collaboration with Chongker for three unique giveaways. These giveaways, featuring Chongker's handmade realistic cat plush backpacks and Neakasa's premium cat litter, offer all pet owners the chance to win amazing prizes while celebrating the upcoming Prime Day in autumn.

The first giveaway will run from September 26th to October 7th, themed“Share Your Pet Cleanup Struggles.” Participants will have the opportunity to win Neakasa's cat litter, known for its superior odor control and clumping ability, and Chongker's Realistic Cat Plush Backpack, a stylish and functional accessory for any cat lover.

The second giveaway will coincide with Neakasa's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on October 8th and 9th, offering up to 37% off Neakasa products. This presents the perfect opportunity for pet owners to stock up on their favorite pet care items while also entering for a chance to win an exciting prize for their furry friends.

The third and final giveaway will take place from October 10th to 21st, with the theme“Share Your Cat's M1 Moments!” Participants are invited to share photos or videos of their cats using the Neakasa M1 self-cleaning cat litter box along with their personal experiences. This provides a chance to showcase how M1 fits into their pet care routine for a chance to win. Winners of all giveaways will be announced within three days of each respective giveaway's closing.

All giveaways will be hosted on Neakasa's social media platforms (Instagram , X , and Facebook ), making it easy for pet owners to participate and stay up-to-date on the latest news. Don't miss the chance to win Neakasa's popular cat litter and Chongker's handmade realistic cat plush backpack. Follow Neakasa on social media for more details and participate in these exciting giveaways. Stay tuned for more collaborations and innovative products from Neakasa in the future.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit for the latest news.

Neakasa Official

GENHIGH TECH CO., LIMITED

+86 186 0192 3318

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.