Campins Fine Art Presents - Special Night - Exclusive Solo Exhibition By Ciseron Bautista

- Piri CaminoMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Campins Fine Art is thrilled to announce a special solo exhibition event featuring internationally acclaimed artist Ciseron Bautista . The event will take place at Campins Fine Art, located at 7352 SW 41st St., Miami, FL, on September 28th from 6 PM to 10 PM.This intimate evening offers art enthusiasts the rare opportunity to witness Ciseron Bautista create a new piece live in the gallery. Known for his vibrant, emotive, and dynamic work, Ciseron's artistic process is as mesmerizing as the final product itself. His colorful, bold expressionist pieces have captured the attention of collectors and galleries worldwide, and now, attendees will have the chance to experience his creativity firsthand.Event Details:- Date: September 28, 2024- Time: 6 PM to 10 PM- Location: Campins Fine Art, 7352 SW 41st St., Miami, FL- Special Feature: Live painting session with Ciseron BautistaThis exclusive event is part of Campins Fine Art's ongoing mission to promote emerging and established artists, providing a platform for both the artist's creative vision and community engagement.“We're excited to offer this unique experience where art lovers can connect with Ciseron in an intimate setting,” said Piri Camino, owner of Campins Fine Art.“His work resonates deeply with Miami's vibrant, multicultural spirit.”Ciserón is recognized as one of the most prominent voices in contemporary Latin American art. Born and raised in La Paz, Honduras, and currently based in Tegucigalpa, his work embodies a distinctive artistic language that fuses eclecticism with a refined minimalist aesthetic. His paintings, often described as bold and evocative, are characterized by vivid colors and a mastery of oil on canvas. Strongly influenced by Picasso, Ciserón's compositions explore themes of identity and perception through the lens of cubism and abstraction, offering a fresh interpretation of these classic movements.Over the years, Ciserón has established himself as a leading figure in the art world, gaining acclaim for his ability to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries. His work has been exhibited extensively across Latin America, including solo and group exhibitions in Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. His influence also extends internationally, with notable shows in Miami, Washington, South Korea, and Taiwan. Each exhibition underscores his commitment to exploring the complexity of human experience and his pursuit of a universal visual language.Ciserón's art invites viewers to engage with a dynamic interplay of form, color, and emotion, making him a celebrated artist in both his homeland and abroad. His contributions continue to shape the landscape of contemporary art, earning him a place among the most respected and influential artists of his generation.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Ciseron Bautista, please contact:Piri CaminoCampins Fine ArtEmail: ...Phone: 305-785-1161Follow Us:Instagram : @campinsfineartWebsite:About Campins Fine Art:Campins Fine Art is a Miami-based gallery representing emerging and mid-career artists from Latin America and beyond. The gallery focuses on showcasing bold, thought-provoking work that engages with contemporary themes and global narratives.

