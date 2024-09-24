Italian Military Leadership Visiting In Baku
At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense
of the Republic of Italy, Guido Crosetto, arrived in Baku on
September 24 to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International
Defense exhibition "ADEX," Azernews reports.
The Italian delegation was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport by the Deputy Minister of Defense of
Azerbaijan, Director-General Mr. Aqil Qurbanov, and other senior
officials of the Ministry.
During his visit to Azerbaijan, the Italian guest will hold
meetings on new prospects for Azerbaijan-Italy military cooperation
and other related matters.
