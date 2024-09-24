BJP Expels Leader For Contesting Assembly Polls As Independent Candidate In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Monday expelled a party leader who is fighting as an independent against the party's official candidate from Jammu north assembly segment.

The decision to expel Shiv Dev Singh for“anti-party activities” was taken by working president Satpal Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi, the BJP said in a statement here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party said Singh's expulsion has come into effect with immediate effect. Singh, who joined BJP after quitting in May 2022, has filed nomination from the Jammu north assembly constituency against former minister Sham Lal Sharma, the party's official candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is among 17 candidates trying his luck from the seat. The main contest is likely to be between Sharma and National Conference candidate and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra.