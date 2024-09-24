'Vibrant Energy': Prachi Tehlan Joins Universe Boss's '40 Shades Of Gayle' Birthday Bash

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Former netball and player turned Prachi Tehlan has joined Jamaican great Chris Gayle's birthday bash "40 Shades of Gayle" 5.0, which was held in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Known for her elegance and successful crossover between sports and entertainment, Prachi embraced the lively atmosphere, blending into the festivities.

"Chris personally invited me for his birthday. I had gone to support his foundation as well," Prachi, who was the former captain of the India national netball team that represented India in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, told IANS.

Parchi was captain of Indian team in 2011 South Asian Beach Games, where India bagged a silver medal, the country's first ever medal at an international level.

Often known as 'Universe Boss' Gayle's infectious energy ensured that everyone, including Prachi, had the time of their lives. Reflecting on the day, Prachi shared, "Chris knows how to throw a party like no other! The vibrant energy, the irresistible jerk chicken, the beats of Jamaican music, and the colourful vibes made it an unforgettable celebration. Every moment was pure joy!"

From soulful music to spirited dancing, the celebration was a perfect reflection of Gayle's joyful spirit, and Prachi's presence added an extra touch of charm to a day.

The ex-West Indies captain, who is renowned for his extravagant lifestyle and love for parties, turned 45 on September 21. He holds multiple records and is well known for hammering the bowlers with his long sixes.

Gayle, who has 15 Test tons, is one of the four hitters in the world to score two triple hundreds in Test matches.

In the first game of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Gayle made cricket history by becoming the first player to score a century in T20 internationals. Facing South Africa in Johannesburg, he smashed 117 off just 57 balls.

In his T20I career, Gayle played 79 matches, amassing 1,899 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.50, including 124 sixes.

He has 10480 runs in 301 matches with 25 centuries. He is the second highest scorer in ODIs for the West Indies, following fellow left-hander Brian Lara, whose scored 10,348.