FYERS Foundation Supports Bengaluru's Traffic Police

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, September 23, 2024 – FYERS, one of India's leading trading and investing platforms, has launched a social initiative to support Bengaluru's traffic force. As part of this initiative, FYERS Foundation-the CSR wing of FYERS-distributed high-quality raincoats to over 1,400 traffic personnel stationed at key intersections across the city.



The raincoats were officially handed over to Siri Gowri D.R., IPS, DCP of Traffic, North Bengaluru, by the founders led by Tejas Khoday, Co-founder & CEO of FYERS.



Monsoon months in Bengaluru present a significant challenge for traffic officers, who endure harsh weather due to excess rainfall to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure public safety. Through this initiative, FYERS aims to alleviate the discomfort and risk associated with managing traffic in adverse weather conditions.



Speaking on the initiative, Tejas Khoday, said, "Our traffic police officers work tirelessly in difficult conditions to keep our roads safe. By providing raincoats, we aim to ease some of their daily challenges and show our gratitude for their dedication. At FYERS, we believe in taking an active role in giving back to the community, and this is just one of many steps we're taking to create a positive impact in society. We hope to continue expanding this program to reach more people in the future."



This initiative aligns with FYERS' broader goal of contributing to society and supporting law enforcement that play a vital role in maintaining civic order. FYERS remains committed to corporate responsibility beyond the financial sector, focusing on practical and meaningful contributions.



About FYERS:



FYERS is a leading trading and investing platform in India, founded in 2015 by Tejas Khoday. With a mission to transform the trading and investing experience for retail investors, NRIs, and institutions, FYERS has rapidly grown to serve over 7.5 lakh users across the country. The company also offers Portfolio Management Services (PMS), focusing on long-term wealth creation for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs).

