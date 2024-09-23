QAIA Reports 6.8 Per Cent Decrease In August Passengers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 964,375 in August, marking a 6.8 per cent decrease compared with the same month last year.

According to the Airport International Group (AIG), the total number of passengers over the first eight months of 2024 reached 6,069,085, a 5.4 per cent drop compared with the same period in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In August, the airport recorded 7,515 aircraft movements, a 6.2 per cent decrease, while handling 6,692 tonnes of air cargo, an 11.8 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

Over the first eight months, the airport logged 50,669 aircraft movements, a 5.1 per cent decline, and handled 52,040 tonnes of air cargo, representing a 22.9 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

AIG CEO Nicolas Claude said that tensions in Gaza and Lebanon significantly disrupted operations for many airlines, directly affecting the August traffic figures.

Claude added that the group aims to expand airline networks and destinations by boosting inbound tourism while meeting the diverse needs of the passengers and providing a safe, comfortable, and welcoming airport experience as Jordan's main gateway to the world.