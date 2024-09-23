Regent Visits JAF General Command
HRH crown prince Hussein, the Regent, on Tuesday visited the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab army (JAF).
Crown Prince Hussein was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and a number of senior JAF officers, according to a Royal Court statement. His Royal Highness met with Huneiti and discussed a number of issues concerning the JAF
